OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dawand Jones declares for 2023 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State football's Dawand Jones declares for the upcoming NFL Draft. His announcement comes a day after two other offensive linemen, Paris Johnson, Jr. and Luke Wypler announce they are declaring for the NFL Draft in April. Earlier on Wednesday, Matt Jones announced he is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

NFL Mock Drafts: Who are the potential OSU first-rounders?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We don't put much stock in mock drafts, but we know you do, so now that the NFL's regular season has ended and the draft order has been determined, here's a quick look at where some experts are projecting a few possible OSU first-rounders:. 7....
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia football: Kelee Ringo declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Following back-to-back national championships, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo declared for the draft via his personal Twitter account on Thursday. Facing an explosive TCU offense that included wide receiver Quinton Johnston, widely considered to be the top draft-eligible wideout and a possible top 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ringo allowed just one catch for five yards, making a tackle and helping the Dawgs' defense shut down a player who was coming off 163 yards and a touchdown on Michigan in the CFP semifinal.
ATHENS, GA

