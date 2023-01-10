Read full article on original website
Fresno State football gets ranked in final AP Top 25 poll
The Fresno State football team (10-4) comes in ranked #24 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.
Porterville Recorder
A sense of community: Berry named new Monache football coach
A sense of community is the best way to describe the situation that has led Aaron Berry to become Monache's new football coach. Berry has been named as Monache's football coach and also began his first day as a physical education teacher at the school on Monday. Berry replaces Shane Focke, who served as Monache's coach the past three seasons.
Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
Earthquake shakes near Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km. No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Riverdale, officials say
CAL FIRE crews are investigating a blaze that destroyed a double-wide mobile home in Riverdale.
Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
foxla.com
Fresno landslide captured on video during winter storm
Footage by California Highway Patrol’s Fresno department shows a landslide on a flooded road. The department said State Route 168 was closed and asked motorists to avoid travel to Shaver Lake and above.
GV Wire
KSEE-24/CBS 47 Reporter Johnson Leaving for Florida
Another reporter is leaving KSEE-24/CBS 47. Liv Johnson announced she is leaving the Nexstar-owned duopoly for WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Orlando owned by Hearst, the 17th-ranked TV market by population. Fresno is No. 55. Growing up in Atlanta, and educated at Syracuse, Johnson worked for two years in Fresno...
Video shows boulders, road damage on Hwy 178 in the canyon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is closed at the mouth of the canyon because of large boulders across both lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. A video shared with 17 News shows the boulders in the road way and road damage. According to CHP, the large boulders across both […]
Heavy downpours cause street flooding Monday in Wasco
Heavy rains on Monday caused severe flooding in parts of Wasco.
Fresno ponding basins filling up as storm brings steady rain
The flow has been nonstop through the storm water basins and 700 miles of pipeline.
fresyes.com
Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?
It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
Porterville Recorder
Evacuation warnings for Ponderosa area
Due to numerous rock slides and washouts along Highway 190 Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Warning for several mountain communities above Springville. Evacuation warnings have been issued for Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. The Tulare County Roads Department was able to...
Major traffic accident in southeast Bakersfield; 1 injured, 1 dead
The Bakersfield Police Department says speed was a factor in the collision that injured one man and killed another.
TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
City of Delano provides sandbags to help residents cope with flooding
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano Public Works Department is providing sandbags to residents to help them cope with the flooding caused by the ongoing storm. According to a tweet by Delano’s Public Works Department, the sandbags are limited to 10 per household and residents must check in at the office to fill […]
Bakersfield police ask for help to locate woman missing for several months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen since late August or early September 2022. Breanna Boatman, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue, but she might have traveled to the Los Angeles area around the time of […]
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
Porterville Recorder
Storm Aftermath: 'Where did all that water come from?'
With rain continuing to fall across Porterville and the surrounding communities, Tulare County Fire activated its Emergency Operation Center — with emergency personnel keeping busy in Strathmore, as well as other outlying areas of Porterville, said Captain Francisco Benitez, Tulare County Fire. "We're staying super busy," Benitez said. Kris...
