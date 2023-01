CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man was found guilty of his role in a drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia. 63-year-old Greg Snider, of Bruceton Mills, was found guilty of his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation after a four day trial, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO