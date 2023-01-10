Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Three seats up for election on Centennial Water boardNatasha LovatoCentennial, CO
Related
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
atozsports.com
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
Broncos coaching odds show clear favorite in Denver and it’s not Harbaugh
There is a betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it’s not Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. We have approached another NFL coaching carousel where Jim Harbaugh is once again a potential candidate. Last year, he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted to...
Broncos president hints that new uniforms are in the works
When he was introduced five months ago, new Denver Broncos president Damani Leech was promptly asked about the status of the team’s uniforms. “[Y]ou have to try to balance history and tradition and three Super Bowls wearing this uniform, but also understanding that tastes evolve [and] your customer evolves,” Leech said. “Connecting with fans and representing your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on Day 1, but it is also one of those things I certainly will be looking at.”
What's Next for Jameis Winston?
What's next for the Jameis Winston after a season of murkiness in New Orleans?
Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency
Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today
The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
Denver Broncos set to interview Super Bowl-winning coordinator next week
It seems that Sean Payton won’t be the only candidate with a Super Bowl-winning pedigree that the Denver Broncos interview
Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
Washington Commanders make coaching change
The Washington Commanders had high hopes for the 2022-2023 NFL season. However, after an 8-8-1 finish, they’re the only team in the NFC East that didn’t make the playoffs. While the future of the franchise remains in flux, many fans were hoping to see a coaching change, with some hoping that head coach Ron Rivera Read more... The post Washington Commanders make coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders
Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
Broncos interview ex-Eagles assistant for head coach opening
Current Philadelphia Eagles coordinators Jonathan Gannon (defense) and Shane Steichen (offense) are getting plenty of attention on the NFL head coaching carousel. But we also need to make way for a former Eagles assistant. Of course, you probably know him better for his decade-plus run as the head coach at Stanford.
Broncos Locker Room Sounds Off to Front Office on New HC Hire
The Denver Broncos' players know what they want in their next head coach.
Tri-City Herald
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Justin Simmons Dishes on Broncos DC Ejiro Evero as HC Candidate
The failed Nathaniel Hackett experiment created such chaos that it took grizzled 67-year-old veteran coach Jerry Rosburg to step in and inject the positives back into the Denver Broncos. It could be argued that Rosburg was the single most galvanizing factor in a late-season mini-revival, but how first-year defensive coordinator...
