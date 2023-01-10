ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him

The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos president hints that new uniforms are in the works

When he was introduced five months ago, new Denver Broncos president Damani Leech was promptly asked about the status of the team’s uniforms. “[Y]ou have to try to balance history and tradition and three Super Bowls wearing this uniform, but also understanding that tastes evolve [and] your customer evolves,” Leech said. “Connecting with fans and representing your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on Day 1, but it is also one of those things I certainly will be looking at.”
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency

Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today

The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Washington Commanders make coaching change

The Washington Commanders had high hopes for the 2022-2023 NFL season. However, after an 8-8-1 finish, they’re the only team in the NFC East that didn’t make the playoffs. While the future of the franchise remains in flux, many fans were hoping to see a coaching change, with some hoping that head coach Ron Rivera Read more... The post Washington Commanders make coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Justin Simmons Dishes on Broncos DC Ejiro Evero as HC Candidate

The failed Nathaniel Hackett experiment created such chaos that it took grizzled 67-year-old veteran coach Jerry Rosburg to step in and inject the positives back into the Denver Broncos. It could be argued that Rosburg was the single most galvanizing factor in a late-season mini-revival, but how first-year defensive coordinator...
DENVER, CO

