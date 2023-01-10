Read full article on original website
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
A top Republican says Biden's proposals to make monthly student-loan payments cheaper are a 'backdoor' for his 'radical free college agenda'
Rep. Virginia Foxx took aim at the Department of Education's new regulations, which would make income-driven repayment plan payments cheaper.
Student Loan Forgiveness: New Income-Driven Repayment Proposal Could Shrink Debt for Millions of Americans — Do You Qualify?
The Biden administration announced a proposal to reduce the cost of federal loan payments and pause payments for anyone making under $30,600 annually, according to a Jan. 10 announcement. This comes...
Parents who took on student loans for their kids' educations aren't included in Biden's new debt relief proposals
Biden just proposed sweeping plans to reform income-driven repayment plans for student-loan borrowers, but parents with PLUS loans won't make the cut.
Student Loan Forgiveness: What Is the Income-Driven Repayment Account Adjustment and How Can You Apply?
The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student debt per borrower has not gone well, to put it mildly. Legal battles continue to delay the loan forgiveness program from...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s New REPAYE Plan Doesn’t Include Parent PLUS Borrowers
While millions of student loan borrowers are awaiting their fate -- as the Supreme Court is set to hear cases in February surrounding President Biden's student loan relief program -- the...
Student Loan Updates: Everything To Know in January if You Have Debt
The future of student loan debt for millions of Americans hangs in limbo. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in February to decide whether the Biden administration went beyond its authority with...
Biden’s latest student loan plan could cut some Americans’ payments in half
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) – The U.S. Department of Education unveiled on Thursday its latest plan to curb the cost of Americans’ student loan payments. President Biden proposed a series of changes to the Revised Pay As You Earn plan – an income-driven repayment plan that caps a borrower’s student loan repayments at a percentage of their discretionary income – to reduce monthly debt costs and shorten the time frame to forgive borrowers’ loans, the White House said.
CNET
Here's What I'm Doing With My $6,000 Student Loan Refund
Early in December, thousands of dollars were deposited into my bank account from the US Department of Education. And though it's tempting to spend this money, I'm not taking any risks until there's clarity on student loan forgiveness. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From...
Biden proposes new student loan repayment plan: Here’s how much borrowers will save
The Department of Education's new student loan repayment plan would offer $0 monthly payments for any individual borrower who makes less than roughly $30,600 annually and any borrower in a family of four who makes less than about $62,400.
abovethelaw.com
The Stakes Of Biden's Student Loan Relief Are Much Bigger Than $10,000 To $20,000
Biden’s student loan relief plan has come under attack as of late. Those in opposition have brought out the big guns and are ready to do battle at the Supreme Court. That said, this conflict strikes me as a skirmish rather than a war proper. $10,000 to $20,000 worth of loan forgiveness can be a huge deal for undergrad student loans — $20k would wipe out 2/3 of my undergrad loans. That pales in comparison to the 10% or so it would clear from my graduate school loans. No, the real battle ground is over what Biden’s loan forgiveness will mean for compound interest. That part, the most tantalizing, still has some fight in the game. From PBS:
New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out […] The post New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
marketplace.org
Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster
Income-driven repayment plans have been around in higher education for decades. The idea is to let people who earn less pay less on their student loans. But that relief has not always reached borrowers. On Tuesday, the Joe Biden administration is proposed regulations to make it easier for borrowers to...
CNBC
President Biden just announced updates to student loan repayment—here's what borrowers need to know
The Biden Administration released details this week on its plan to overhaul the current income-driven repayment plan known as Revised Pay As You Earn plan (REPAYE) for federal student loan borrowers. Last August, President Joe Biden announced these changes would be coming along with student debt forgiveness of up to...
Feds propose 'student loan safety net' alongside forgiveness
Washington, D.C. (AP) — The White House is moving forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future, offering a new route to repay federal loans under far more generous terms. President Joe Biden announced the repayment plan in August, but it was overshadowed by his sweeping plan to slash or eliminate student debt for 40 million Americans. Despite the low profile of the payment plan, however, some education experts see it as a more...
Exclusive: New Biden student loan plan unveiled amid agency funding crisis
The Office of Federal Student Aid has a lot on its plate in 2023, including implementation of an ambitious new student loan repayment plan. Now it just needs money to pay for it.
denver7.com
Biden's Department of Education announces plan for 'transforming' student loan repayment
The Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Education are proposing amended regulations to the Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) initiative which was made available to student borrowers in 2016. The administration said in a statement made public on Tuesday that "higher education should be a ticket to the...
