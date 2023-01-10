Read full article on original website
Related
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to drugs, one wanted
On Tuesday, Narcotics detectives with Jefferson Davis Parish arrested a man for possession of illegal substances.
Lake Charles American Press
Jennings man charged with 8 counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Jennings man is facing eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty after an adult female dog and seven puppies were found to be in poor health at his residence. Ivory Simon, 60, turned himself into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued on Monday.
Lake Charles duo arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges
Two people from Lake Charles have been arrested on charges of alleged cruelty to a juvenile.
Acadia Parish authorities search for suspects in diesel thefts
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are searching for individuals suspected of stealing diesel.
KPLC TV
Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Attempted murder suspect caught in Allen Parish
An Oakdale man wanted in connection with the shooting of another man earlier this week was arrested Wednesday in Allen Parish, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle. Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge following a Sunday night shooting that left another Oakdale man in critical, but stable condition.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
KFDM-TV
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
KPLC TV
Possible ban on gas stoves
A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
KPLC TV
Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say several dogs in his care were found to be in poor health. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 about animal cruelty at...
Lake Charles American Press
Oakdale man sought for attempted murder
The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting Sunday that left another man in critical, but stable condition. Police Chief Chad Doyle said Wednesday police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, of Oakdale in connection with a shooting that occurred around 10:41 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Jackson Street.
Lake Charles American Press
$20,000 worth of drugs recovered during search
The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office ACT-T Team, recovered $20,000 in drugs during a search warrant executed Jan. 9 in the 8500 block of Gulf Highway. During a search of the residence, detectives located and seized 1.28 pounds of marijuana, 7.5 ounces...
Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Crowley
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police said a juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street. Police said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the area near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision. When they arrived, police found two […]
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass. Acadia Parish, Louisiana – A 71-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle crash when his dump truck collided with the underside of an overpass, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.
KPLC TV
Man wanted in connection with shooting in Oakdale
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is wanted in connection with a shooting on E. Jackson Street Sunday. The Oakdale Police Department received a call about a male victim being shot in the 500 block of East Jackson Street around 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction stands for man who shot at officers outside a Sulphur hotel
The conviction of a Lake Charles man who shot at police officers during a standoff at a Sulphur hotel will stand. El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was originally convicted in 2018 for shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at the Super 8 Motel in Sulphur. At the time of the standoff, Bartie was being sought for drive-by shootings on Cline Street.
KPLC TV
State Police investigate carbon monoxide release at La. Pigment that sent workers to hospital
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -State Police are investigating and DEQ and OSHA have been notified of a carbon monoxide release at Louisiana Pigment that sent several employees to the hospital Tuesday evening. The leak happened around 7 p.m. during planned maintenance in the chloride process unit at Louisiana Pigment’s titanium...
Comments / 1