ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings man charged with 8 counts of aggravated animal cruelty

A Jennings man is facing eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty after an adult female dog and seven puppies were found to be in poor health at his residence. Ivory Simon, 60, turned himself into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued on Monday.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Attempted murder suspect caught in Allen Parish

An Oakdale man wanted in connection with the shooting of another man earlier this week was arrested Wednesday in Allen Parish, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle. Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge following a Sunday night shooting that left another Oakdale man in critical, but stable condition.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
BUNA, TX
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say several dogs in his care were found to be in poor health. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 about animal cruelty at...
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Oakdale man sought for attempted murder

The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting Sunday that left another man in critical, but stable condition. Police Chief Chad Doyle said Wednesday police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, of Oakdale in connection with a shooting that occurred around 10:41 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Jackson Street.
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

$20,000 worth of drugs recovered during search

The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office ACT-T Team, recovered $20,000 in drugs during a search warrant executed Jan. 9 in the 8500 block of Gulf Highway. During a search of the residence, detectives located and seized 1.28 pounds of marijuana, 7.5 ounces...
KLFY News 10

Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police said a juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street. Police said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the area near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision. When they arrived, police found two […]
CROWLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Man wanted in connection with shooting in Oakdale

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is wanted in connection with a shooting on E. Jackson Street Sunday. The Oakdale Police Department received a call about a male victim being shot in the 500 block of East Jackson Street around 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle.
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction stands for man who shot at officers outside a Sulphur hotel

The conviction of a Lake Charles man who shot at police officers during a standoff at a Sulphur hotel will stand. El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was originally convicted in 2018 for shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at the Super 8 Motel in Sulphur. At the time of the standoff, Bartie was being sought for drive-by shootings on Cline Street.
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy