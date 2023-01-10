Familiar faces remain at the helm of Pine Township’s board of supervisors. At the Jan. 3 reorganization meeting, the board appointed Ryan Colombo as chair and Pat Avolio as the vice-chairman. Previously, Colombo had served as vice chair and Avolio as chair. Colombo was elected to the board of supervisors in 2019, while Avolio has been on the board of supervisors since 2014.

