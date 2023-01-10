Read full article on original website
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
LOS ANGELES — Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday. Millions of residents faced flood warnings, nearly 50,000 people were under...
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
LOS ANGELES — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
Pine Township supervisors reorganize
Familiar faces remain at the helm of Pine Township’s board of supervisors. At the Jan. 3 reorganization meeting, the board appointed Ryan Colombo as chair and Pat Avolio as the vice-chairman. Previously, Colombo had served as vice chair and Avolio as chair. Colombo was elected to the board of supervisors in 2019, while Avolio has been on the board of supervisors since 2014.
Former Allegheny County Jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun
A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer already convicted of selling illegal drugs there will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, pleaded guilty to the federal charge before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August. He was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to the prison term, he must also serve three years of supervised release.
