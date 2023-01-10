Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Early morning drivers face limited visibility
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While no areas of Nebraska are currently dealing with severe weather, the cold and windy conditions were creating difficult driving conditions for many drivers in the state. Visibility was limited for some drivers in both the Panhandle and northeast Nebraska. Temperatures are not expected to rise above...
knopnews2.com
Accumulating snowfall for the region Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions the rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The region is expecting accumulating snowfall during the day Wednesday, with conditions clearing and warming as we get into the rest of the workweek. As an area of low pressure is centered to our south and a high pressure system to our east, this will...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather hits the Panhandle again
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – It didn’t take long for winter weather to return to the Nebraska Panhandle. Five counties in far far western edge of the Panhandle remain under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. MST Wednesday night. Besides locations like Scottsbluff and surrounding communities, areas in Wyoming...
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
cbs4indy.com
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE: Warning issued about low visibility on Colorado Front Range
According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snowfall will keep falling around the Colorado Front Range through much of the morning, coupled with strong winds. This could make travel dangerous, as visibility will be limited. Snow squalls will be possible. Travel could be impacted along Interstate 25, with...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
weisradio.com
TORNADO WATCH Issued for Northern Half of Alabama, Northwest Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 33 Alabama counties, including the WEIS coverage area, as well as parts of Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 PM CST today. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 17 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 655 AM CST THU JAN 12...
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
Kearney Hub
CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Highway 6 closed from Imperial to Colorado border now from wildfire caused by chemical fire
Imperial, Ne - Highway 6 from Imperial to the Colorado state is closed due to a wildfire according to the Nebraska Department of roads website 511Nebraska.gov as of 4:45pm MST today. The fire began because of a chemical fire in the area of Highway 6 from 313 ave to 315 ave this afternoon. lease avoid the area to let first responders safely work the scene.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
Panhandle Post
NE state parks featured again in RV reality show including Cowboy Trail, Smith Falls
They had to come back. Join hosts Kevin and Patrice McCabe as they return to Nebraska’s state parks for an episode of RV There Yet?, a Discovery Channel reality show now in its second season. This time, the couple headed to northeast Nebraska, making stops at Niobrara State Park,...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
