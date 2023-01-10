ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Early morning drivers face limited visibility

NORFOLK, Neb. -- While no areas of Nebraska are currently dealing with severe weather, the cold and windy conditions were creating difficult driving conditions for many drivers in the state. Visibility was limited for some drivers in both the Panhandle and northeast Nebraska. Temperatures are not expected to rise above...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather hits the Panhandle again

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – It didn’t take long for winter weather to return to the Nebraska Panhandle. Five counties in far far western edge of the Panhandle remain under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. MST Wednesday night. Besides locations like Scottsbluff and surrounding communities, areas in Wyoming...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KRQE News 13

Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today

A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
cbs4indy.com

Rain and snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
INDIANA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter

Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
OREGON STATE
Kearney Hub

CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound

HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
North Platte Post

Highway 6 closed from Imperial to Colorado border now from wildfire caused by chemical fire

Imperial, Ne - Highway 6 from Imperial to the Colorado state is closed due to a wildfire according to the Nebraska Department of roads website 511Nebraska.gov as of 4:45pm MST today. The fire began because of a chemical fire in the area of Highway 6 from 313 ave to 315 ave this afternoon. lease avoid the area to let first responders safely work the scene.
IMPERIAL, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

