Acadian Ambulance will remain only service in Vermilion. There will not be two ambulance services in Vermilion Parish. The police jury voted 7-4 to deny Global Medical Response from locating in the parish. Jurors voting not to let Global Medical Response (Med Express) into Vermilion were Ronald Darby, Liz Touchet,...

VERMILION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO