Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change. Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith. Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
Former NFL star tells Lamar Jackson how he can stick it to Ravens after slap in face
The Baltimore Ravens have secured the No. 6 seed in the AFC and are set to face the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White thinks quarterback Lamar Jackson should sit out. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the Ravens announced...
Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency
Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
atozsports.com
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Former Yankees DH Matt Holliday has bizarre ending to St. Louis Cardinals tenure
Despite spending just one season with the team, slugger Matt Holliday became a beloved member of the New York Yankees, in large part because his surge coincided with 2017, the most surprisingly pleasurable season in recent history. Unfortunately, Holliday wasn’t his early-season self by the time the postseason rolled around...
Yardbarker
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
iheart.com
Kliff Kingsbury Never Should've Coached Arizona Cardinals
Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a season marred in controversy, from rumors of quarrels with quarterback Kyler Murray to the awkward reveal that Kyler Murray's contract included stipulations requiring him to watch game tape for a period of time. Also, the ending of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 4-13 didn't exactly make Kingsbury's hot seat any less heated.
Chicago Bears: 3 spicy trades with Raiders for number one pick
Now that the regular season is over with, the Chicago Bears have much to look forward to this offseason. In what ended up being a pipe dream come true in Week 18, the Bears ended up with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The question now...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
Report: Sean Payton's Feelings On Kyler Murray Revealed
Over the past few days, three NFL teams have requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos were the first, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans today. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Payton was ...
Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits
The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
Cardinals, Texans ask for permission to speak to former Saints coach Sean Payton about head-coaching job
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to get a lot of attention around the league. Days after it was reported the Denver Broncos were interested, two other teams have requested permission to speak to Payton about a head-coaching role. Those teams are the Arizona Cardinals and Houston...
Ben Johnson has been Detroit Lions coordinator for 1 season. He's in demand for a reason
Ben Johnson will be a busy man the next few days. Johnson, the Detroit Lions' first-year offensive coordinator, is scheduled to have his first of three interviews for vacant head coaching positions Thursday with the Houston Texans, NFL Network reported. Along with the Texans, the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts...
Kyler Murray's NFL career will be defined by his 'reset' and how he responds to new coach
Kyler Murray underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee last Tuesday and the following day, Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals quarterback had a conversation over the phone about what was to come next. No, it wasn’t about Kingsbury’s future as the team’s head coach. That ended...
5 Coaches Who Could Easily Replace Kliff Kinsbury in Arizona
On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, a former college quarterback with Texas Tech and head coach of the Red Raiders, held the position from 2019 until the end of this season and finished with a record of 28-37-1. With Kingsbury out of the picture, the...
Cardinals head-coaching candidate tracker: Who is in the mix to replace Kliff Kingsbury?
The Arizona Cardinals must hire a new head coach, as they fired Kliff Kingsbury at the conclusion of a 4-13 2022 season. He coached four seasons. Some of the candidates the Cardinals are considering have begun to be reported. Below is where we will update the search for a new...
Yardbarker
Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz
The Arizona Cardinals continue their search for their next general manager after Steve Keim officially stepped down from those duties after ten years in the position. After the news broke on Monday, Arizona has been fairly active in their attempts to request and coordinate interviews for the open position. Cardinals...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2