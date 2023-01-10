Read full article on original website
Related
Florida officials propose ban on tracking firearm, ammunition purchases
Florida officials have proposed a ban on the state tracking firearm and ammunition purchases, arguing that tracking them violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. State Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson (R), state Sen. Danny Burgess (R) and state Rep. John Snyder (R) announced the proposed legislation on Tuesday. They said the legislation, which Simpson…
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023
(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
Social Security update: Direct payment worth up to $4,194 to arrive in just four days for millions
Social Security checks featuring payments as high as $4,194 are set to be rolled out to seniors in four days.
Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Hasn't Announced His 2024 Plans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has bolstered his position as a strong contender for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024. He's become a rising star among the conservative ranks. Many believe DeSantis embodies everything good about Trump, minus the baggage, outrage, and public fiascos.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Mobilizing National Guard
Florida leadership can’t stand the current immigration system. They will attempt to persuade a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is breaking federal law by implementing practices resulting in the release of unauthorized immigrants into the country.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Couple Hit with Surprise $10K Tax Bill After $8,400 Mortgage Payment Jump
A couple was left stewing recently after they got a surprise tax bill from their mortgage lending company. The home, which was purchased in the past couple of months originally came with a $635,000 mortgage loan attached allowing monthly payments of $3,500 based on the homeowner's qualifications.
Florida accused of violating judge’s order putting ‘Stop WOKE’ law on hold
TALLAHASSEE — Plaintiffs challenging a state law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education accused Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration Wednesday of violating a federal judge’s order that blocked parts of the law from being enforced. Chris Spencer, one of DeSantis’ chief lieutenants, late last...
ABC Action News
Florida could pay private attorneys nearly $1.5M for lawsuit defense over migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
Update: In an earlier version of this story, Michael Barfield, Director of Public Access for the Florida Center for Government Accountability, was incorrectly identified as lead attorney for the Center. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is turning heads again over his decision to privately fly nearly 50 asylum-seeking migrants in Texas...
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: January 2023 Payment Comes in December
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their January 2023 payment in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which...
CNET
Your IRA and 401(k) Are Changing in 2023: New Rules for Retirement Accounts
Along with providing more aid for Ukraine and modifying to how Congress counts electoral votes, the new $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023 signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, 2022, also makes sweeping changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs.
CNET
The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way
If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Put on Notice: Florida Lawmakers to Likely Take Control of Reedy Creek District
Just a few days after Ron DeSantis was inaugurated for his second term as Governor of Florida, a notice was posted to the Osceola County website stating that legislation would be put forward that would allow local Florida lawmakers to take over management of The Walt Disney Company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.
How the Spending Bill Congress Passed Affects Your Retirement
Big changes are set to roll out for retirement plans after the passage of key provisions collectively known as “Secure 2.0.”. New rules on 401(k) contributions, tax credits and other retirement-related benefits were tucked into a much larger 4,100-page, $1.7 trillion spending bill Congress and President Joe Biden approved Dec. 23.
