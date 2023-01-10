ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Florida officials propose ban on tracking firearm, ammunition purchases

Florida officials have proposed a ban on the state tracking firearm and ammunition purchases, arguing that tracking them violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.  State Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson (R), state Sen. Danny Burgess (R) and state Rep. John Snyder (R) announced the proposed legislation on Tuesday. They said the legislation, which Simpson…
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
CNET

Your IRA and 401(k) Are Changing in 2023: New Rules for Retirement Accounts

Along with providing more aid for Ukraine and modifying to how Congress counts electoral votes, the new $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023 signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, 2022, also makes sweeping changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs.
CNET

The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way

If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
The Penny Hoarder

How the Spending Bill Congress Passed Affects Your Retirement

Big changes are set to roll out for retirement plans after the passage of key provisions collectively known as “Secure 2.0.”. New rules on 401(k) contributions, tax credits and other retirement-related benefits were tucked into a much larger 4,100-page, $1.7 trillion spending bill Congress and President Joe Biden approved Dec. 23.

