Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
LeBron James Out With InjuryOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
Palmdale City Council Passes Resolution Opposing LA’s Homeless Emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously on a resolution at its...
mynewsla.com
DOJ: City National Bank Settles Redlining Allegations in LA County
City National Bank has agreed to commit more than $31 million to boost lending to Black and Latino home buyers in Los Angeles County to settle a federal government lawsuit accusing it of lending discrimination, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The agreement, which is part of the DOJ’s...
mynewsla.com
Kevin de León Stands in Back of LA Council Chamber as Some Colleagues Object
The Los Angeles City Council had just concluded taking public comment at Tuesday’s meeting when Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez stood up to speak. “I want to respond to the public comment, but also speak directly to Council member de LeÃ³n,” Hernandez said. Hernandez, the first council member...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Reaffirms End to COVID State of Emergency as Bid to Extend It Fails
The City Council voted again to end Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of the month, after a motion to extend the emergency and keep in place temporary tenant protections failed Tuesday. The council voted in December to set an end date for...
mynewsla.com
Conservation Groups Sue EPA Over Soot Levels in Los Angeles
Conservation and public health groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday for allegedly failing to ensure that an effective plan is in place to reduce soot pollution in Los Angeles. The Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Environmental Health argues that if the pollution is still above the...
mynewsla.com
LACo: Official COVID Cases Falling, but More Infections are Out There
The average number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in Los Angeles County each day continued to fall this week, but the public health director noted that the official daily numbers are vastly underestimating the actual amount of virus activity. During her weekly media briefing, county Public Health Director Barbara...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Votes to Continue State of Emergency on Homelessness
The City Council voted Tuesday to continue a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday in Los Angeles, reaffirming Mayor Karen Bass’ first official act last month that gives her the ability to confront the crisis more aggressively. Since the council approved the emergency last month, Bass has signed directives...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Charged in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Authorities at LAC-USC Medical Center Seek Public Help Identifying Patient
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week. The man was brought to the facility from North Sunset Avenue and Amar Road in La Puente, according to the hospital. Officials circulated a photo of...
mynewsla.com
Westmont Missing Woman Found
A 50-year-old woman reported missing in Westmont was found Monday. Rosalinda Lujan Garcia had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of South Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LASD reported that Garcia was diagnosed with epilepsy and a diminished...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Battle Flames In Vermont Square
Los Angeles firefighters were battling flames at a two-story vacant fourplex Monday evening in Vermont Square. Fire was visible in at least one window on the first floor of the residential structure located at 1129 W. 43rd St., near Walton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other...
mynewsla.com
Agency: Overpayments on Water Bills Waiting to be Claimed
More than 1,600 Eastern Municipal Water District customers are due funds from overpayments going back to 2019, the agency announced Tuesday, advising ratepayers to check their accounts because the money is slated to be deposited into the utility’s treasury this month. According to the EMWD, thousands of dollars in...
mynewsla.com
Hillside Sluffs Off On In Hollywood Hills West
Roughly a quarter-acre of hillside sluffed off in Hollywood Hills West during Monday evening’s storm near at least two residences, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. About 9:30 p.m., LAFD officials responded to scene of the landslide, reporting that two homes were impacted but not damaged. The department...
2urbangirls.com
Family ID hiker who fell to her death on Mt.Baldy
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. – A hiker who fell to her death Jan. 8 while hiking on Mt. Baldy has been identified by her family. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was identified as the deceased. She leaves behind four children. “Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life....
mynewsla.com
Work Set to Begin on Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration in West Corona
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled next week to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot at North Hollywood Shopping Center
A man was shot multiple times at a shopping center in North Hollywood Wednesday and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., a couple blocks west of Coldwater Canyon, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued After Becoming Stranded in Water in Riverside
A woman was rescued by the Riverside Fire Department after getting stranded in the Santa Ana River Bottom on an island of water Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue. The department said the woman suffered minor...
mynewsla.com
Report: Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest
Lisa Marie Presley, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley, was hospitalized Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas/Agoura Hills area, according an online report. TMZ reported that paramedics responding to her home were able to regain a pulse before putting her in an ambulance...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public Help Solving October Homicide in Compton
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October. Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested Short Distance From Robbery in Beverly Hills
Police apprehended a robbery suspect in Beverly Hills Thursday. The robbery occurred about 3:50 p.m. in the 9700 block of Wilshire Boulevard, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported. The block contains upscale clothing stores. “A suspect description was provided and BHPD officers saturated the area,” according to a news statement....
