Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events

After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
KGO

Inside Carlos Correa free agency saga that led back to Twins

When Carlos Correa agreed to terms with theNew York Mets, his agent called it Correamas Day, but for those who have been following the saga leading up to the shortstop agreeing to a six-year deal with a vesting option with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, it has felt more like Correahog Day.
KGO

Carlos Correa passes physical, signs with Minnesota Twins

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa and agent Scott Boras on Wednesday said that the familiarity cultivated with the Minnesota Twinslast season ultimately led to a reunion after agreements with two other teams fell apart this offseason. The Twins on Wednesday signed off on Correa's medicals, and he signed off on a...
KGO

Toronto Blue Jays get Brandon Belt on 1-year, $9.3 million deal

TORONTO -- First baseman Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. Belt, 34, had spent his previous 12 big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was limited to 78 games last year because of a right knee injury that required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs, playing his last game on Aug. 20.

