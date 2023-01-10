Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here’s the blockbuster trade Mets must make after losing Carlos Correa to Twins
And we’re right back where we started. Carlos Correa ended his free agency saga on Tuesday, agreeing to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins. This whole thing began after the 2022 World Series, when the 28-year-old two-time All-Star opted out of his three-year, $105 million contract with Minnesota.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Carlos Correa Now 'Finalizing' Deal With Another Team, Not Mets: Report
Correa has now reportedly agreed to deals with three different teams this offseason.
Mets could move past Carlos Correa by chasing All-Star 3rd baseman: ‘A perfect fit’
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa passed his physical for the Twins and it was official: he would be returning to Minnesota. Correa’s free agency story is chaotic, to say the least, and concluded with the shortstop agreeing to a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins. The saga began after...
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events
After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
KGO
Inside Carlos Correa free agency saga that led back to Twins
When Carlos Correa agreed to terms with theNew York Mets, his agent called it Correamas Day, but for those who have been following the saga leading up to the shortstop agreeing to a six-year deal with a vesting option with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, it has felt more like Correahog Day.
KGO
Carlos Correa passes physical, signs with Minnesota Twins
All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa and agent Scott Boras on Wednesday said that the familiarity cultivated with the Minnesota Twinslast season ultimately led to a reunion after agreements with two other teams fell apart this offseason. The Twins on Wednesday signed off on Correa's medicals, and he signed off on a...
NBC Los Angeles
Giants, Mets Brought Carlos Correa Concerns to Same Doctor, Scott Boras Groans
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down.
KGO
Toronto Blue Jays get Brandon Belt on 1-year, $9.3 million deal
TORONTO -- First baseman Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. Belt, 34, had spent his previous 12 big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was limited to 78 games last year because of a right knee injury that required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs, playing his last game on Aug. 20.
Comments / 0