Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Storm Aftermath: 'Where did all that water come from?'
With rain continuing to fall across Porterville and the surrounding communities, Tulare County Fire activated its Emergency Operation Center — with emergency personnel keeping busy in Strathmore, as well as other outlying areas of Porterville, said Captain Francisco Benitez, Tulare County Fire. "We're staying super busy," Benitez said. Kris...
Porterville Recorder
3.2 earthquake east of Porterville
Yes, there was an earthquake east of Porterville on Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake that measured 3.2 on the Richter Scale that happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened about six miles northeast of Porterville. Numerous residents in Porterville, particularly on the eastside of town, reported they felt the earthquake.
Porterville Recorder
Porterville man sentenced to 612 years for child molestation
On Thursady in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, the court sentenced Armando Martinez, 37 of Porterville, to 612 years-to-life in prison for child molestation. On October 19, 2022, a jury found Martinez guilty of six counts of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years of...
Porterville Recorder
A sense of community: Berry named new Monache football coach
A sense of community is the best way to describe the situation that has led Aaron Berry to become Monache's new football coach. Berry has been named as Monache's football coach and also began his first day as a physical education teacher at the school on Monday. Berry replaces Shane Focke, who served as Monache's coach the past three seasons.
Comments / 0