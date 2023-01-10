Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
LeBron James Out With InjuryOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
buzzfeednews.com
"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict
Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
WKRC
Ron Jeremy to be declared incompetent to stand trial for rape due to 'severe dementia'
(WKRC) - A former adult film star may be declared incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of rape, according to reports. Reports say Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, known by his moniker Ron Jeremy, suffers from “severe dementia” and will likely be declared unfit for trial on Jan. 17. The report also says that Hyatt will be placed in a state-run hospital after 20 women accused him of rape since June 2020.
1 woman's story of rape convinced all Weinstein trial jurors
Most of the jurors at Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial were ready to convict him of crimes related to three of the four women he was charged with raping or sexually assaulting.Yet after weeks of deliberation the eight men and four women voted unanimously to convict him of crimes against only one: a Russian-born model and actor known as Jane Doe 1. She lived in Rome and was visiting California for a film festival at age 34 in 2013, when she said the now-disgraced film mogul appeared uninvited at her Los Angeles hotel room door in the middle of...
Danny Masterson to Face Retrial on Rape Charges
Danny Masterson will face a new trial against him after a jury deadlocked on three rape charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The That 70’s Show actor has been accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003 in a trial that placed a spotlight on not only the actor, but the church of Scientology for its handling of the allegations. “Not giving these victims another chance with a jury who can sit there and consider all of the evidence—win, lose or draw—that would be an injustice,” Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said. Judge Charlaine Olmedo has set jury selection for March 29, denying a request by the defense to dismiss the case.Read it at Variety
Danny Masterson will go to trial, again, for rape case after November mistrial
Danny Masterson has been denied having his rape case thrown out and will face a retrial after his first trial was declared mistrial in November.
‘Real Housewives’ star scammed older Americans, is sentenced to years in prison, feds say
Jennifer Shah lived a “life of luxury” while victims’ bank accounts were drained empty, prosecutors said.
Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
His father may be a multi-millionaire, but the son of reality television star Jesse James shockingly claimed to be too poor to hire a lawyer to dodge prison for allegedly battering his former girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.Since March 2020, the troubled West Coast Choppers’ namesake, Jesse Eli James, 25, has cried poverty to snag a court-appointed lawyer for the dozens of Texas court appearances related to domestic violence charges and protection order violations, court documents show.In the seven registered cases listed on the Travis County 390th District Court website, the young James submitted an “Affidavit of Indigency and Request...
California Man To Spend Life In Prison For Abducting, Raping And Murdering Teen And Woman
A Los Angeles judge sentenced Geovanni Borjas to life without the possibility of parole for the deaths of teen Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman in 2011. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for abducting, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman more than a decade ago.
Three jail guards caught day drinking on the job at The Tombs
Three Rikers guards were fired after a city judge ruled they were drinking on the job at the Manhattan Detention Center. City Correction Officer Sylvester Wilson was caught on surveillance video taking trips to a bathroom in the jail, known as The Tombs, to fill up two 7-Eleven coffee cups with coconut-scented liquor, which he then shared with his colleagues, Koryelle Cameron and Chanel Winfrey, administrative Judge Kevin Casey found. The trio was caught drinking after the jail’s deputy warden received a report from a detective that the officers had been boozing on the job. Evidence, including video footage and witness interviews,...
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah broke down in tears and vowed to pay back her victims before she was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for fraud scheme
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star pleaded guilty in July to taking part in a telemarketing fraud scheme for nearly a decade.
Indian guru accused of raping and blackmailing over 100 women is jailed for life
A special court in India sentenced a self-styled godman to 14 years of imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping more than 100 women.Amarveer, popularly known as “Jalebi baba”, was also awarded a jail term under a law related to the protection of children from sexual offenses, after being found convicted of raping a minor.The sentences for rape and child abuse will run concurrently, advocate Sanjay Verma, who is the lawyer for the victims told local media, adding that the godman was acquitted in a separate case pertaining to the law on arms and ammunition.“He has been in jail for...
When Is RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Going to Prison? Details on Facility, Sentence and More
Doing time. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months, which is 6.5 years, behind bars after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in relation to a nationwide telemarketing scheme. Keep scrolling below to find out when she has to report to prison, which facility she'll serve her sentence in and more details. ...
Victims Of Jen Shah Write Emotional Letters To Judge Demanding ‘RHOSLC’ Star Serve Years In Prison
The victims of Jen Shah’s telemarketing scheme are demanding the reality star not be given a soft prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained declarations submitted by Shah’s alleged victims which prosecutors included as part of their plea that the Bravo star be sentenced to 10 years in prison. As we previously reported, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million. The RHOSLC star was accused of playing a key role in a telemarketing scheme that preyed on elderly individuals. Shah believes she should only serve 3 years behind...
AOL Corp
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for fraud
Jen Shah, star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been sentenced to 6 and half years in prison for fraud. She'll be subject to five years of supervised release when she's free. It's a harsher sentence than the three-year term the 49-year-old Bravo star was seeking. Shah pleaded guilty for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly and vulnerable.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Head to Federal Prison Next Week After Request for Bail Denied
The couple will have to report to federal prison on Jan. 17 Todd and Julie Chrisley will have to report to federal prisons in Florida next week after an attempt at gaining bail was denied while they wait out their appeal. In November, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined prison term of 19 years after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. On Jan. 17, Todd, 53, will begin his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie, 50,...
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping.Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on the issue Tuesday after the panel reported it could not agree on special allegations that Weinstein planned his assault on a model-actor in 2013, and whether she was “particularly vulnerable.”If the jury had found that either circumstance applied, Weinstein would have faced an enhanced maximum term of 24 years when he is sentenced next...
toofab.com
Bumble Date Kidnaps, Assaults Texas Woman Over 5-Day Period: Police
The man allegedly "immediately began to physically assault" the victim and wouldn't give her food or water for five days after she denied his advances. A Bumble date on Christmas Eve turned into five days of hell for one Texas woman, per authorities. Zachary Mills was arrested on December 29...
Man Held Bumble Date Captive for Five Days, Authorities Say
The woman was tortured and deprived of food and water while being detained, according to court documents.
Judge Sets Feb. 23 Sentencing for former film producer Weinstein
A judge Monday set sentencing for Feb. 23 for former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted in December of sexually assaulting a woman in the Los Angeles area. Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed to allow the defense additional time to file a motion for a new trial for Weinstein, who was convicted Dec. 19 of one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object. All three of those counts related to a woman identified as Jane Doe #1, with the crimes occurring on or about Feb. 18, 2013.
Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial.
Comments / 0