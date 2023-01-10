Danny Masterson will face a new trial against him after a jury deadlocked on three rape charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The That 70’s Show actor has been accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003 in a trial that placed a spotlight on not only the actor, but the church of Scientology for its handling of the allegations. “Not giving these victims another chance with a jury who can sit there and consider all of the evidence—win, lose or draw—that would be an injustice,” Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said. Judge Charlaine Olmedo has set jury selection for March 29, denying a request by the defense to dismiss the case.Read it at Variety

