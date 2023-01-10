ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tornado touches down in Selma: Damage reported

Selma has received “significant damage” from a tornado that touched Thursday, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. No deaths have been reported, but the tornado caused some injuries that Perkins described as minor. The Selma City Council will meet Thursday evening to officially declare Selma a disaster...
NACA to hold four-day affordable mortgage event Jan. 13-16

NACA will host a four-day event at Ebenezer Baptist Church where homeowners may receive counseling sessions on qualifying for an affordable mortgage program. The event will offer one on one counselling for those interested in qualifying for NACA's Best in America Mortgage. "We are excited about our partnership with NACA...
Morgan Academy boys basketball team ranks 10th in AISA statewide poll

Morgan Academy boys made their first appearance on the Alabama Sportswriters Association basketball poll ranking 10th in the state for AISA. Morgan boys team has a (6-6) record. Morgan Academy girls (10-5) moved up in the poll and are now ranked ninth for the AISA. Other teams in Selma-Dallas County...
Large tornado struck Selma leaving damage ‘all over Selma’

A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma. The weather service issued a tornado emergency for...
Registration open for National Day of Racial Healing: Voices of Our History

Registration is open for the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth and Reconciliation's National Day of Racial Healing: Voices of Our History event on Jan. 17 at the AASCW Museum Community Exhibition Hall. "America has a deep and rich history that extends through some of the darkest times humans have endured,"...
Man survives Selma tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
Jean Marie Macomb 

Jean Marie Macomb, age 87, of Selma, passed away on Dec. 31 at Park Place Nursing Home. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Selma under curfew after tornado; council approves $2M to repair damage

The Selma City Council met Thursday evening in front of a darkened city hall to officially declare Selma a disaster area, which is the first step for getting state and federal aid to the area. The council also approved $2 million from its surplus to pay for repairing damage to the city.
Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to pray for a Prattville teen who continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 31 in Autauga County on Jan. 3, according to his mother, Lindsey Martin. Martin’s...
Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity

A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
MMI student athletes named to Fall 2022 ACCC Academic Honor Roll

A number of student athletes from Marion Military Institute (MMI) were among 1,104 to be named to the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Academic Honor Roll for Fall 2022. Student athletes are picked based on having 3.00 GPA or higher. "These student-athletes should be proud of themselves, as they have...

