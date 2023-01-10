Read full article on original website
ZDNet
How to disable this super annoying camera feature on the iPhone 13 Pro
Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have an impressive camera setup that's incredibly fun to use. The cinematic video mode, with its dynamic focus-panning, is enough to make you feel like a creative pro. In addition to the video mode, Apple also added the option to take...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra gets improved speakers, more stable cameras
Smartphone enthusiasts are now counting down to Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 launch. The new flagships will debut on February 1, 2023. And as the day comes closer, leaks are coming thicker with more information. Reputed tipster Ice Universe recently shared some details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra that we haven’t heard before. The new Ultra flagship from Samsung will reportedly come with improved speakers, an improved microphone, and better camera autofocus and stabilization.
Android Headlines
HONOR Magic5 to pack serious camera hardware & Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The HONOR Magic5 is the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone series. Well, the HONOR Magic5 did just get certified, while a separate leak revealed that the Magic5 phones will pack some serious camera hardware. The HONOR Magic5 will feature compelling camera hardware & Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. First and foremost,...
petapixel.com
The DJI RS 3 Mini Stuffs Pro-Tier Stabilization into a Compact Package
DJI has announced the RS 3 Mini, an expansion of the RS 3 series of stabilizers that weighs 1.7 pounds but can carry a camera and lens weight of up to 4.4 pounds. The RS 3 Mini uses an “all-in-one” design which DJI boasts is both compact and portable. At only 795 grams (1.7 lbs) in vertical shooting mode, the RS 3 Mini is around 50% lighter than the RS 3 Pro and 40% lighter than the RS 3. DJI says this makes the device much easier to carry and allows it to achieve great results with just one hand.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
ZDNet
Samsung launches PCIe 4.0 SSD with 5nm controller for PCs
Samsung on Thursday unveiled its latest solid-state drive (SSD) that comes with its own 5-nanometer (nm) controller. PM9C1a is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD integrated with a 5nm controller and the tech giant's seventh-generation V-NAND. Samsung said the high-performance SSD is aimed at PCs and laptops for demanding computing and...
ZDNet
Turn it up: From portable to PC, these are the best speakers
The right speaker can make a huge difference in how you enjoy audio content. Whether it is your favorite album, a new audiobook, or the latest demo, the best speakers transform audio, bringing it to life in vivid clarity and rich bass. First, though, you need to know the best speakers, especially the one that suits your needs.
CNET
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
JBL launches Classic Series of hi-fi electronics, including its first ever turntable
With modern tech in a retro design, JBL's new Classic Series consists of an integrated amplifier, hi-res music streamer, CD player and turntable.
Samsung Galaxy S23 teaser videos are hyping a 'wow' worthy camera
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Earlier this week, Samsung accidentally shared that its next highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event will go down on February 1, when the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will be announced. If recently surfaced teaser videos of the phone are anything to go by, at least one of the S23 models could find a spot on our list of the best Android phones, thanks to some seriously upgraded camera hardware.
ktalnews.com
9 best smart TVs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard, but which one is right for you?
New filing suggests Sonos is adding WiFi 6 support to its next wireless speakers
Sonos' rumoured 'Optimo' line of premium speakers will apparently include Wi-Fi 6 for improved wireless stability.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
yankodesign.com
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro will receive an update that lets them record 3D audio
Available as a feature starting today, Samsung will allow you to record binaural audio directly from your Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Unlike the microphones on your smartphone that can only record stereo audio to just a relatively acceptable degree, the Buds2 Pro have a distinct advantage. Since they sit in your ears, they can record left and right channels exactly the way your ears hear them, allowing you to capture more realistic 3D audio that feels quite literally immersive. “The feature picks up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud, placing viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest,” Samsung wrote in a press release today.
ZDNet
What are the best outdoor projectors, and how many lumens do you need?
There are many ways to watch our favorite content, but an outdoor projector in your yard is one of the best. You have the comfort of home with real cinema-quality streaming that takes your viewing to the next level. But first, you need to find the best outdoor projector for...
