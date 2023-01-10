Two people were hospitalized after driving their car into a pair of mobile homes in Westminster on Wednesday. According to Orange County Fire Authority, the crash occurred at around 3:45 p.m. in the 15000 block of Magnolia Street, where the car slammed into two mobile homes. No one was inside either of the homes at the time of the collision, though the two elderly passengers of the vehicle were trapped upon impact. Both were freed from the car and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on unknown injuries. They are both said to be in stable condition.The car has since been pulled out of the homes and towed away from the scene. The Westminster Building and Safety Department red-tagged one of the two homes as it is now considered too dangerous to inhabit. The circumstances leading up to the crash were still unclear, but investigators do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO