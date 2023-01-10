Read full article on original website
Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Victims Injured Including Infant
Shadow Hills, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed and multiple victims were injured in a traffic collision Wednesday night in the Shadows Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision with a person reported trapped just after 10:30 p.m., Jan. 11, on the 10100 block of North Sunland Boulevard.
Two hospitalized after car slams into mobile homes in Westminster
Two people were hospitalized after driving their car into a pair of mobile homes in Westminster on Wednesday. According to Orange County Fire Authority, the crash occurred at around 3:45 p.m. in the 15000 block of Magnolia Street, where the car slammed into two mobile homes. No one was inside either of the homes at the time of the collision, though the two elderly passengers of the vehicle were trapped upon impact. Both were freed from the car and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on unknown injuries. They are both said to be in stable condition.The car has since been pulled out of the homes and towed away from the scene. The Westminster Building and Safety Department red-tagged one of the two homes as it is now considered too dangerous to inhabit. The circumstances leading up to the crash were still unclear, but investigators do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Person rescued from El Sereno house fire
El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
Man remains in coma 2 months after Westlake hit-and-run crash
A man is still in a coma two months after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake District, police said Thursday. Luis Varela was struck by a dark-colored SUV when he was crossing Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street around 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The driver did not stop to render aid or […]
Firefighters Battle Flames In Vermont Square
Los Angeles firefighters were battling flames at a two-story vacant fourplex Monday evening in Vermont Square. Fire was visible in at least one window on the first floor of the residential structure located at 1129 W. 43rd St., near Walton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other...
Suspect Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting at Mall
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was shot and rushed to a trauma center during a deputy-involved shooting at a Santa Clarita mall. The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, outside the Macy’s department store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the city of Santa Clarita.
Family Displaced By House Fire in Lake Elsinore
A family was displaced in a house fire Tuesday evening in Lake Elsinore. The fire was reported around 8:50 p.m. on the second floor of a residence in the 29000 block of Tangerine Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire was contained by about 9:30 p.m., but...
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage
A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park
Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
Stabbing outside Metro station in Downtown LA leaves one wounded
Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person wounded on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line platform on 7th Street and Flower Street. One person was hospitalized and remains in critical condition. According to the victim's family, the victim, a 13-year-old, had just ridden the Red Line home from school with his 14-year-old cousin when they were approached by a man at a Chik-fil-A near the station.After a conversation, in which the victims were reportedly asked where they were from and what gang the two were part of,...
Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona
A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
Man Stabbed In Downtown LA, Suspect Escaps Custody
One man was stabbed by another man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The victim was taken to...
Pursuit Involves Innocent Driver in Collision; Suspect Vehicle Lands in Gas Station
Stanton, Orange County, CA: An innocent driver was T-boned by a speeding suspect just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 11, sending both to the hospital. Orange County Sheriff’s Department units initiated a pursuit on a gray sedan, possibly a stolen vehicle (unconfirmed) in the area. The suspect sped...
Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large
Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
Hit-and-run driver kills 13-year-old, leaves toddler on life support in South Los Angeles
A family headed to their grandmother’s house never made it to their destination after a hit-and-run driver slammed into their car in South Los Angeles Monday, killing a 13-year-old boy while leaving a toddler on life support. Loved ones are mourning the death of Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13. The crash also left his mother and two […]
Man stabbed near DTLA Metro train station, suspect escapes custody
LOS ANGELES – One man was stabbed by another man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The...
3 Men Dead After Encounters With Police, Prompting LAPD Investigations
The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday said it has launched investigations into the deaths of three men after encounters with their officers. In two of the cases, the officers shot and killed the civilians. The LAPD said its officers fatally shot 45-year-old Takar Smith on Jan. 2 and 35-year-old...
Man Shot at North Hollywood Shopping Center
A man was shot multiple times at a shopping center in North Hollywood Wednesday and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., a couple blocks west of Coldwater Canyon, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Two cyclists airlifted from river near Rio Hondo
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews saved two people trapped near the Los Angeles River near Rio Hondo. According to authorities, the two bicyclists were riding on a bike path along the river when they reached an impassable area. Fire crews needed to use a helicopter to reach the pair, who were partially submerged in about 3 to 5 feet of water.The helicopter landed in a recreational area where crews worked to rescue the bicyclists out of the river. Crews airlifted the pair to a nearby roadway. Neither of them sustained major injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.
