My recent experience at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit was engaging, especially regarding metaverse demonstrations. OCP was instantiated by Meta back in 2011, with the mission “to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center’s networking equipment, general purpose GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs.” We’ve made great strides as an industry through open-source projects since the beginnings of OCP, and open compute and open edge are becoming increasingly synonymous. The metaverse is a true application of augmented reality where we are finally converging our digital and material worlds. But, for this technology to deliver on the hype, service providers will have to move computing power closer to the end user for optimal, zero to low-latency performance. There will also be a need for hardware acceleration to help edge infrastructure deliver these applications. Open-source projects and the acceleration of services from the edge will play a key role in fulfilling these requirements.

17 HOURS AGO