CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
ZDNet
He coined the term 'metaverse.' Now, Neal Stephenson wants to make something of it
In 1992 when he published the novel Snow Crash, Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse." In 2021, the author decided he had a choice: "Basically either go off and become the metaverse hermit, or try to make something of it," as he told ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner. Stephenson...
Apple reportedly working on idea Steve Jobs hated
Apple is reportedly adding touch screens to its Mac computers – a design idea that the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs had considered “ergonomically terrible”.Teams within the company are actively engaged in developing and adding touch screens to Apple’s MacBook Pro with the product being considered for release as early as 2025, according to Bloomberg.Leading computer makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have all produced laptops with touchscreen capabilities.Apple remains the only major computer manufacturer that hasn’t experimented with touch screens for its laptops.Even as recently as 2021, the tech giant’s marketing executive Tom Boger said while the iPad...
thefastmode.com
Making the Metaverse a Reality at the Edge Featured
My recent experience at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit was engaging, especially regarding metaverse demonstrations. OCP was instantiated by Meta back in 2011, with the mission “to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center’s networking equipment, general purpose GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs.” We’ve made great strides as an industry through open-source projects since the beginnings of OCP, and open compute and open edge are becoming increasingly synonymous. The metaverse is a true application of augmented reality where we are finally converging our digital and material worlds. But, for this technology to deliver on the hype, service providers will have to move computing power closer to the end user for optimal, zero to low-latency performance. There will also be a need for hardware acceleration to help edge infrastructure deliver these applications. Open-source projects and the acceleration of services from the edge will play a key role in fulfilling these requirements.
Science Focus
Big tech's race to control the metaverse: Who will own the future of virtual reality?
Is the metaverse really the future? Or has Mark Zuckerberg missed a crucial flaw?. The metaverse is 30 this year! The idea first appeared in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 cyberpunk novel Snow Crash. Stephenson imagined a future in which everyone took up residence in an online virtual world where they worked, played, lived, and, in this dystopian novel, also suffered from a mysterious physical and digital virus.
Digital Trends
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
Lumus May Have Cracked The Code For Smart Glasses That Don't Look Dorky
Lumus, the company behind the tech that powers augmented reality glasses, has unveiled the next leap in smart lenses. It's 50% smaller and 100% less dorky.
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 changes the default taskbar behavior on tablets and foldables
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google released the second beta for Android 13 QPR2 this week, packing a few subtle UI changes. The update has revised the taskbar usage tutorial, and the UI now defaults to the transient taskbar. Here’s what that means for the average user.
CoinDesk
Virtual Worlds, Real-Life Use Cases: How Web2 and Web3 Tackled the Metaverse at CES 2023
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Whatis the metaverse? Well, it depends on whom you ask, as the loose term referring to a future immersive virtual world continues to morph across industries. Will it be a social platform? Will virtual reality (VR) headsets be the gateway to entry? Will it blur the line between reality and technology?
TechRadar
New Android 13 beta lets you customize app icons in a way it always should have
The second beta for Android 13 QPR2 is currently rolling out for select Pixel phones adding new experimental features and even some emojis. If you just looked at the official release notes (opens in new tab), you would think it’s nothing but a patch for fixing things like a glitch with the user interface that “caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.” But notable Android expert Mashaal Rahman managed to break down the entire beta in a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab). There’s one feature in particular that has him and other Android watchers pretty excited, and that is the ability to create monochromatic app icons that reflect the Material You theme on Pixel phones. That way, everything has a uniform look.
Apple's upcoming headset will reportedly include auto-adjusting lenses and a dial to switch from VR to the real world
The long-awaited headset is said to sync with Apple's AirPods Pro and may be available at the end of this year.
Bill Gates confirms he's still on team Android, not iPhone
Bill Gates previously said he prefers carrying around an Android and not an iPhone because he wants "to keep track of everything."
ZDNet
The ChatGPT revolution? Microsoft seems to have very big plans for this AI chatbot
Microsoft is reportedly in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the maker of the popular ChatGPT chatbot, according to a report citing people familiar with deal. Microsoft is weighing up the $10 billion stake in OpenAI in a deal that would involve multiple venture firms, according to Semafor, which reports documents sent to prospective investors indicated a targeted close by the end of 2022.
ZDNet
Singapore firms need open, integrated tools in hybrid work
The shift to hybrid work requires Singapore businesses to reassess their operating model and identify requirements specific to their work environment. Policies should facilitate flexibility alongside productivity, while tools will need to be integrated to ensure seamless user experience. With hybrid work continuing to gain traction, organisations must adapt or...
ZDNet
Samsung launches Reserve $100 credit promotion ahead of Unpacked event
Ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event, the tech giant has launched a campaign to gauge consumer interest in the latest flagship Galaxy devices -- and one that allows consumers to earn credits if they register their interest. Between January 10 and February 1, US customers can go to Samsung's website or...
ZDNet
YouTube Short creators win big with these new updates
YouTube added short-form video to its platform in 2020 after seeing TikTok's success. Since then, YouTube has continued to think of new ways to compete for short-form video views. This week, YouTube announced changes to its platform that will incentivize creators to make more Shorts on the app. Last September,...
