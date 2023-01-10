Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing the state capitalize on carbon markets to help shore up revenues long reliant from the proceeds from oil and gas. Dunleavy said Thursday that his administration plans to introduce what his office called a carbon management bill package during the legislative session opening next week. The Republican governor and members of his administration held a news conference Thursday to outline the proposal. Dunleavy says he sees a carbon initiative as standing alongside existing industries such as oil and gas, mining and timber. He says it would not be a “displacer” of industry.
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent of the damage would come once the sun rose Friday. As of Thursday night, tens of thousands of customers were without power across the two states. In Selma, the city council used lights from cellphones as they held a meeting on the sidewalk to declare a state of emergency. Six of the deaths were recorded Autauga County, Alabama.
Lawyer: Scammed clients get new shot at disability benefits
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some former clients of a disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. An agreement with the federal government would allow about 500 former clients of ex-disability attorney Eric Conn to request a new hearing seeking to have their benefits reinstated. That's according to attorney Ned Pillersdorf. Conn was convicted of bribing doctors to falsify medical records for his clients, who lost benefits about seven years ago. Authorities say he is currently in federal prison serving a lengthy prison term for his scheme to defruad the federal government of $500 million in disability benefits.
Delaware inmate who filed lawsuit dies in apparent suicide
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say a convicted sex offender being held at Delaware’s maximum-security prison on a probation violation charge has died in an apparent suicide. Department of Correction officials said Brandon Lee Panchigar was found unconscious in his cell about 1 p.m. Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later while en route to a hospital. His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Panchigar filed a federal lawsuit against prison officials last year in which he described previous suicide attempts and said he was seriously mentally ill.
