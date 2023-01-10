SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent of the damage would come once the sun rose Friday. As of Thursday night, tens of thousands of customers were without power across the two states. In Selma, the city council used lights from cellphones as they held a meeting on the sidewalk to declare a state of emergency. Six of the deaths were recorded Autauga County, Alabama.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO