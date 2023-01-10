Read full article on original website
70 Years Ago Today, Country Music Legend Hank Williams Dies
It’s still one of the biggest mysteries in country music. It’s inspired songs, books, movies, and museum exhibits. And we still don’t know exactly what happened on this date in 1953 when Hank Williams’ last ride ended. Let’s start with what we do know. By...
Hank Williams Jr. Reveals 2023 Tour, Featuring Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. is set to play a 15-date tour in 2023 along with special guests including Old Crow Medicine Show in 2023. In support of Williams Jr.’s recent album, Rich White Honky Blues, the tour will kick off on May 12 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and make stops throughout the U.S., including Tampa, Florida, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Irvine, California before wrapping up in New Hampshire on Aug. 26.
George Jones celebration concert in Alabama adds 2 more country legends
Travis Tritt and Wynonna have been added to a star-studded, sold-out concert celebrating one of country music’s biggest legends, “Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones.”. Set for April 25 at Huntsville, Ala. arena Von Braun Center, the lineup also boasts previously announced artists Brad...
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Merle Haggard Sings Johnny & June’s “Jackson” With His Wife Bonnie Owens, Delivers Great Impersonation Of Johnny Cash
We all know Merle Haggard was the king of impressions, and I recently stumbled upon one that just might be his best. He appeared on The Ralph Emery Special back in 1969 with his then-wife, Bonnie Owens, to sing a little duet… Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s 1967 hit “Jackson”.
Country Music Bids Farewell To Some Of Its Most Iconic Female Stars
Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, Nashville recording artists who were two of Kentucky’s most famous country music stars, could not be with their families for Christmas. Lynn, whose life began in Butcher’s Holler near Paintsville, Ky., wrote and recorded “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” a song that charted on Billboard for 15 weeks, reaching No. 1 for one week. Of the hundreds of songs Lynn recorded during her 50-year career, 16 charted No. 1 on Billboard and 50 registered on Billboard’s Top Ten. The 1980 movie about Lynn’s life, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” won an Oscar for Best Picture. In Oct. at the age of 90, Lynn...
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Garth Brooks Returns the Favor, Honors Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Gladys Knight stepped up for Garth Brooks, so the country singer stepped up for her. Brooks paid tribute to the Empress of Soul as she was presented her Kennedy Center Honor earlier in 2022. Watch a clip of Brooks putting his all into Knight's most famous song, "Midnight Train to...
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & More to Honor Leslie Jordan at Tribute Show
The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The evening will feature an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan’s lasting lessons of a life well lived. As a cause close to Jordan’s heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).
Wynonna Judd Was Sidelined by an ‘Extreme Bout of Vertigo’ at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’
Wynonna Judd was originally scheduled to perform with Kelsea Ballerini during Nashville's New Year's Eve live concert special, but a last-minute health issue kept her from hitting the stage. Judd — who was one of several acts set to participate in collaborative performances during the 2022 New Year's Eve Live:...
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, And More To Participate In A Benefit Concert Honoring Leslie Jordan
Country music's biggest stars will flock to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 19 to honor the late legend, Leslie Jordan. The special evening, "Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, " will include a collection of intimate performances from some of his closest friends and colleagues. The star-studded...
Dolly Parton to Receive Grand Ole Opry Birthday Celebration for her 77th Birthday
The Grand Ole Opry is set to "Go Dolly" later this month in celebration of Dolly Parton's 77th birthday. Parton's birthday is on January 19, but her Opry party will be a multi-day event that will include: a larger-than-life 77th birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman Jan. 19 – 21; 77 Hours of Dolly giveaways on Opry social media; birthday cupcakes baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's cake mix given to Opry House and Ryman tour guests on January 19; and a Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photos during January 21 Opry at the Ryman shows.
