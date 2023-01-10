ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Hank Williams Jr. Reveals 2023 Tour, Featuring Old Crow Medicine Show

Hank Williams Jr. is set to play a 15-date tour in 2023 along with special guests including Old Crow Medicine Show in 2023. In support of Williams Jr.’s recent album, Rich White Honky Blues, the tour will kick off on May 12 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and make stops throughout the U.S., including Tampa, Florida, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Irvine, California before wrapping up in New Hampshire on Aug. 26.
ALABAMA STATE
Virginian Review

Country Music Bids Farewell To Some Of Its Most Iconic Female Stars

Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, Nashville recording artists who were two of Kentucky’s most famous country music stars, could not be with their families for Christmas. Lynn, whose life began in Butcher’s Holler near Paintsville, Ky., wrote and recorded “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” a song that charted on Billboard for 15 weeks, reaching No. 1 for one week. Of the hundreds of songs Lynn recorded during her 50-year career, 16 charted No. 1 on Billboard and 50 registered on Billboard’s Top Ten. The 1980 movie about Lynn’s life, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” won an Oscar for Best Picture. In Oct. at the age of 90, Lynn...
KENTUCKY STATE
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
ALABAMA STATE
Rutherford Source

Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & More to Honor Leslie Jordan at Tribute Show

The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The evening will feature an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan’s lasting lessons of a life well lived. As a cause close to Jordan’s heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Dolly Parton to Receive Grand Ole Opry Birthday Celebration for her 77th Birthday

The Grand Ole Opry is set to "Go Dolly" later this month in celebration of Dolly Parton's 77th birthday. Parton's birthday is on January 19, but her Opry party will be a multi-day event that will include: a larger-than-life 77th birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman Jan. 19 – 21; 77 Hours of Dolly giveaways on Opry social media; birthday cupcakes baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's cake mix given to Opry House and Ryman tour guests on January 19; and a Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photos during January 21 Opry at the Ryman shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy