North Royalton terminates contract with senior center architect, announces project delay

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council has approved four tax increment financing (TIF) agreements for new retail and industrial construction projects throughout town. The TIFs mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to these sites will go toward city infrastructure upgrades for 30 years, except for the amounts that would go to the Strongsville City Schools and Polaris Career Center in Middleburg Heights.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO