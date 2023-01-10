North Royalton terminates contract with senior center architect, announces project delay

Read full article on original website
Lakewood Corporate Campus at the former St. James School nears completion: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- One of the more adventurous and creative examples of adaptive reuse in Lakewood is nearing completion. After more than a year of construction, Oster Services and Oster Commercial’s $3.5 million transformation of the former St. James School into the Lakewood Corporate Campus now boasts five tenants -- four of whom are owners.
Berea City Schools seeks to fill classified positions at Jan. 24 job fair
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea City School District will host a Jan. 24 job fair in hopes of filling an employment gap in classified staffing. District administrators will be hiring intervention associates, bus drivers, substitute bus drivers, nutrition services personnel and student monitors. Attendees can apply online beforehand on the...
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Rocky River City Council announces this year’s deer culling; Jan Dell Flowers and Gifts to close
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- When City Council met in Council Chambers Monday (Jan. 9), announcements ran the gamut from deer culling to the closure of a longtime business. Mayor Pam Bobst said deer culling will be resuming this year. The city will thin its deer herd Jan. 17 through March 16.
Berea, Brook Park, Middleburg Heights to pay portion of new dispatch software upgrade
BEREA, Ohio -- An intergovernmental agreement between Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council and the cities of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights will enable the purchase of new Motorola CAD software to better serve the communities. Those three municipalities -- along with North Royalton, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township -- are...
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
Madison Avenue’s Gray House Pizza open for business in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- After a 20-year-culinary journey into the world of pizza making, Joe Schlott is about to experience a dream come true. The owner of Gray House Pies is excited to finally open Gray House Pizza tomorrow at 14201 Madison Ave. in Lakewood. “I’m totally stoked,” Schlott said. “I’ve...
Brook Park anticipates productive economic development year
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Brook Park Economic Development Commissioner Paul Marnecheck recently provided City Council with an overview of the city’s current economic development activities. He noted that the Forward Innovation Center, located on the former Ford property, continues to be developed. An application was slated to go before...
North Royalton changes course, will lease 10 license-plate-reading cameras
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- City Council, reversing itself from last April, has decided to lease license-plate-reading security cameras and install them throughout town. In April, council voted 4-2 against leasing 15 cameras, due to cost and privacy concerns expressed by some residents. Eight months later, in December, council voted 6-1 in favor of leasing 10 cameras.
Cleveland Foundation announces President and CEO Ronn Richard will retire as soon as July 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ronn Richard, president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation since 2003, is ready to join the growing list of longtime Northeast Ohio leaders who have stepped down to make way for a new generation. The Foundation announced Thursday that Richard plans to retire in the second...
Akron announces recipients of $1.5 million in violence prevention grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Akron announced how it will spend $1.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act on grants aimed at preventing violence. Though Akron broadly earmarked all of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021, the city is still deciding on...
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
Richmond Heights sends second adjudication order to owners of 444 Park Apartments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Building Commissioner James Urankar has sent a second adjudication order to the owners of the 444 Park Apartments, this one detailing further corrections needed based on a Dec. 13 inspection of the four-building complex. Urankar had previously sent, in September, an adjudication order to the...
Parma Schools moving forward with demolition plans for Parma High and Renwood Elementary
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools late last month approved a nearly $260,000 contract with GPD Group related to the demolition of Parma High School and Renwood Elementary School. “When you’re talking about the square footage we’re looking at, that’s a pretty significant task ahead -- especially in terms of...
Strongsville approves TIF agreements for AutoZone, Litehouse & two industrial firms
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council has approved four tax increment financing (TIF) agreements for new retail and industrial construction projects throughout town. The TIFs mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to these sites will go toward city infrastructure upgrades for 30 years, except for the amounts that would go to the Strongsville City Schools and Polaris Career Center in Middleburg Heights.
Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News report
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The property manager of Residents on the Green in Lorain is aiming to have the collapsing balconies fixed within the next month. Owners in this condo building have been worried for months about the balconies collapsing. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s...
Medina County District Library adopts new strategic plan
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County District Library (MCDL) has developed a new three-year strategic plan spanning the years 2023-2035. The plan includes an updated vision statement and core beliefs, as well as four strategic goals. MCDL began the strategic planning process in April 2022 by gathering feedback from the...
Beer garden, grab-and-go concessions, Dugout Club coming soon to Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you like Progressive Field’s The Corner Bar near the right-field foul pole, you’re going to love what the Cleveland Guardians have in store for the ballpark. Massive and multiple renovation plans that are scheduled to be entirely completed for the 2025 season were...
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
Parma Heights to begin two-month deer culling program
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Roughly a year after Mayor Marie Gallo announced that the city would explore a deer-culling operation to thin its white-tailed deer herd, the two-month operation is set to begin next week. “The conversation began because we were receiving a lot of not only complaints and concerns...
