Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city
Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
Beer garden, grab-and-go concessions, Dugout Club coming soon to Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you like Progressive Field’s The Corner Bar near the right-field foul pole, you’re going to love what the Cleveland Guardians have in store for the ballpark. Massive and multiple renovation plans that are scheduled to be entirely completed for the 2025 season were...
With an Expanding Portfolio of Restaurants and Bars, Will Hollingsworth Talks Buildings & Food and a Hospitality Race to the Middle
“Real estate developers are building restaurants in this town and that’s not good because it creates cynicism"
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
Where have all the Phoenix flights gone? United, American nix routes from Cleveland Hopkins to Arizona
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A year ago, Cleveland snowbirds who were looking to fly nonstop to the Arizona desert had four airlines from which to choose. Today, two carriers – United and American – have exited the market, leaving Frontier and Southwest as the sole nonstop options for Clevelanders headed to spring training and other Phoenix-area attractions.
Madison Avenue’s Gray House Pizza open for business in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- After a 20-year-culinary journey into the world of pizza making, Joe Schlott is about to experience a dream come true. The owner of Gray House Pies is excited to finally open Gray House Pizza tomorrow at 14201 Madison Ave. in Lakewood. “I’m totally stoked,” Schlott said. “I’ve...
Which Browns DC target is the best fit? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Ashley Bastock of...
Worst metro areas for bed bugs now includes Cleveland-Akron area
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland-Akron metro area has cracked the top five on a national list that really bites. Earlier this week, the pest control company Orkin released its annual list of bed bug cities and Cleveland-Akron metro area ranked fourth worst, up four spots from a year ago.
Kelsea Ballerini to bring HEARTFIRST tour to the Agora
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Award-winning singer-songwriter, producer and author Kelsea Ballerini will bring her intimate HEARTFIRST tour to the Agora in Cleveland on March 15. Tickets -- $49.50 - $99.50 - go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 20, via axs.com. Ballerini is touring behind her acclaimed fourth album...
The artistry of advertising: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Antique buffs love to commemorate notable historic events. Sometimes these are great memories; other times a somber mood prevails. On Monday, Jan. 16, we honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as we recall his life and dedication. His famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” symbolizes the best we can all work toward for betterment. A towering stone carving of MLK, completed in 2011, now graces our nation’s capital.
Akron announces recipients of $1.5 million in violence prevention grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Akron announced how it will spend $1.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act on grants aimed at preventing violence. Though Akron broadly earmarked all of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021, the city is still deciding on...
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
Cleveland Foundation announces President and CEO Ronn Richard will retire as soon as July 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ronn Richard, president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation since 2003, is ready to join the growing list of longtime Northeast Ohio leaders who have stepped down to make way for a new generation. The Foundation announced Thursday that Richard plans to retire in the second...
Free activities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend & beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Monday, Jan. 16, is officially “The Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service.” It is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service and encourages Americans to take action to improve their communities. For the many folks who have all or part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day away from work, Northeast Ohio is full of free cultural activities. Museums and local cultural institutions are waiving admission in honor of the great civil rights activist.
Cats bring jazz and spark to Matejka household: Send us your pet stories
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Let me introduce you to Jazzy and Sparky, my two feline companions. Jazzy, a black-and-white female tuxedo, is now 16 years old. I’ve been her guardian for the past 12 years. She is super sweet and is always waiting to greet me as I open the front door when I return home each day.
A snowy start to this weekend’s Northeast Ohio weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Conditions are set for a change across Northeast Ohio as another cold front readies to bring in snow and blustery conditions to start the weekend. How much snow you see will depend on which part of the area you live in. While much of the Akron-Canton area...
