Cleveland, OH

Axios

Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city

Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
Cleveland.com

Where have all the Phoenix flights gone? United, American nix routes from Cleveland Hopkins to Arizona

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A year ago, Cleveland snowbirds who were looking to fly nonstop to the Arizona desert had four airlines from which to choose. Today, two carriers – United and American – have exited the market, leaving Frontier and Southwest as the sole nonstop options for Clevelanders headed to spring training and other Phoenix-area attractions.
Cleveland.com

Kelsea Ballerini to bring HEARTFIRST tour to the Agora

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Award-winning singer-songwriter, producer and author Kelsea Ballerini will bring her intimate HEARTFIRST tour to the Agora in Cleveland on March 15. Tickets -- $49.50 - $99.50 - go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 20, via axs.com. Ballerini is touring behind her acclaimed fourth album...
Cleveland.com

The artistry of advertising: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Antique buffs love to commemorate notable historic events. Sometimes these are great memories; other times a somber mood prevails. On Monday, Jan. 16, we honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as we recall his life and dedication. His famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” symbolizes the best we can all work toward for betterment. A towering stone carving of MLK, completed in 2011, now graces our nation’s capital.
Axios

Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year

Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
Cleveland.com

Free activities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend & beyond

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Monday, Jan. 16, is officially “The Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service.” It is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service and encourages Americans to take action to improve their communities. For the many folks who have all or part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day away from work, Northeast Ohio is full of free cultural activities. Museums and local cultural institutions are waiving admission in honor of the great civil rights activist.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

