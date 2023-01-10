Read full article on original website
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
theScore
Correa agent Boras puzzled by New York's decision: 'I don't understand the Mets'
Carlos Correa will spend the next six years of his career with the Minnesota Twins after a series of failed negotiations with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets cost him over $100 million. Correa's agent, Scott Boras, was perplexed by how the Mets handled their end of discussions,...
theScore
Ricketts: Cubs have 'great shot at competing for our division'
It's time for optimism again in the North Side. Without a playoff win in five years, the Chicago Cubs are confident they could return to contention in 2023. "I think we have a great shot at competing for our division," team chairman Tom Ricketts said Saturday during Cubs Convention, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.
theScore
Report: Cubs agree to 2-year, $14M deal with Mancini
The Chicago Cubs have added yet another big bat. Chicago agreed to a two-year contract with free-agent slugger Trey Mancini, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers. The deal includes an opt-out after the 2023 season. The deal is worth $14 million, including escalators and incentives, according to the New York Post's...
theScore
Report: Sun trading 2021 MVP Jones to Liberty in 3-team blockbuster
The Connecticut Sun are trading Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, to the New York Liberty, sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The Dallas Wings are also reportedly part of a three-team deal. The Liberty will receive Jones and Kayla Thornton; the Sun will add Rebecca Allen, Tyasha Harris, and New York's sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft; Dallas will acquire two-time All-Star Natasha Howard and the rights to Crystal Dangerfield, according to Philippou.
theScore
Pirates, McCutchen reunite on reported 1-year, $5M deal
Andrew McCutchen is heading back to where it all started. The Pittsburgh Pirates and the veteran outfielder reunited Friday, with McCutchen signing a one-year deal, sources told Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The contract is worth $5 million, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. McCutchen received the same offer...
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
theScore
Report: Cardinals request interview with Steelers' Flores for head coaching job
The Arizona Cardinals have requested permission from the Pittsburgh Steelers to interview linebackers coach Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching position, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Flores was the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2019-21, posting a 24-25 record before being controversially fired in January 2022. The...
theScore
Jays' Guerrero, Mets' Alonso set 1B arb record with reported $14.5M deals
Star first basemen Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso both avoided arbitration with their respective clubs Friday in record fashion. Guerrero and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year, $14.5-million contract for the 2023 season, the team announced, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. His deal came just a few minutes after Alonso avoided a hearing with the New York Mets by inking his own $14.5-million pact.
theScore
Report: Heat, Bucks among teams interested in Suns' Crowder
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are among some of the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns swingman Jae Crowder, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Crowder has not appeared in a game for the Suns this season. The veteran forward did not want to come off the bench after starting 109 games over the last two seasons, Wojnarowski adds.
theScore
Padres sign top international prospect Salas to reported $5.6M deal
The San Diego Padres landed the top-ranked international prospect after the signing period opened on Sunday, signing Venezuelan catcher Ethan Salas to a contract, the team announced. The deal is worth $5.6 million, sources told MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez. Salas, 16, is the younger brother of Miami Marlins prospect Jose Salas...
theScore
Report: Yankees' Montas to miss start of season with shoulder inflammation
New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas is still experiencing shoulder inflammation and will reportedly miss the first month of the regular season, sources told Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Montas, 29, experienced right shoulder inflammation at the end of last year and landed on the...
theScore
Report: Kingsbury bought 1-way ticket to Thailand, not looking to coach in 2023
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't in a rush to coach again and has purchased a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager. Kingsbury declined interest from several NFL teams that contacted him regarding potential interviews, reports Schrager. It's unknown at this time when Kingsbury will return from Thailand or coach again.
