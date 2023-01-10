The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are among some of the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns swingman Jae Crowder, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Crowder has not appeared in a game for the Suns this season. The veteran forward did not want to come off the bench after starting 109 games over the last two seasons, Wojnarowski adds.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO