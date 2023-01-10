Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.

2 DAYS AGO