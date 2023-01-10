Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Adds to Mirko Cosplay Trend With Endeavor
Two of the biggest professional heroes that have hit the ground floor running in My Hero Academia's sixth season have been Endeavor, the number one hero, and Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero. With 2023 being marked as the "Year of The Rabbit" according to the Chinese Zodiac, Mirko has received plenty of attention following her MVP status in the fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has swapped the outfits of the two adult heroes.
otakuusamagazine.com
Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Re-Draws Character’s First Jump Cover Appearance
Naruto Uzumaki first appeared on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump in the 43rd issue of 1999, and now that iconic debut has been immortalized once again thanks to a redrawing effort from creator Masashi Kishimoto. The author redid the illustration for the latest issue of monthly manga magazine Saikyo Jump, which just hit shelves in Japan today.
otakuusamagazine.com
Mysterious Disappearances Manga Lands Anime Series
(Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi), a manga by Nujima, has landed a TV anime series. That’s the word from Kadokawa, which just revealed a teaser and key art for the series. In addition, Nujima contributed a celebratory illustration. The manga, which launched in 2019, is about an aspiring writer,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
Artist banned from art subreddit because their work looked AI-generated
I'm not sure if that's a compliment or not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
epicstream.com
Ezra Miller No Longer Hiding His Double Role in The Flash With New Reveal
Ezra Miller has become synonymous with controversy and this time last year, the actor was the subject of headlines for his erratic behavior. These days, however, the star of DC's upcoming multiversal offering The Flash has been keeping things lowkey in his personal life and much to the surprise of many, the 30-year-old has managed to keep himself away from trouble.
wegotthiscovered.com
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback
As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
ComicBook
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tease Confirms DLC Leak
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.
IGN
Pokemon Anime Series Will End With a Reunion of Ash, Misty and Brock; Squishmallows to Arrive in February 2023 and More
The Pokemon series we know for the past 25 years is now finally coming to an end. We recently saw Ash Ketchum achieve his life-long dream of becoming the Pokemon Champion of the World. It was then announced that Ash and Pikachu will be exiting the series for new cast members to take their place.
wegotthiscovered.com
Longtime Marvel producer names two X-Men he can’t wait to see in the MCU
We’re now coming up to the fourth anniversary of Disney’s purchase of Fox. Along with that came a huge amount of Marvel IP, with a Fantastic Four movie now in development (and a Reed Richards variant in Multiverse of Madness), while Deadpool 3 is set to throw Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth against one another.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15 Stills Released
Things are getting ready to heat up with My Hero Academia. Not long ago, the show returned from its holiday hiatus, and season six proved things were going from bad to worse in Japan. Despite edging out a win, our pro heroes are hurting badly after their raid against Shigaraki. Now, the bad guys are poised to launch a new mission, and we've been given our first look at it thanks to a new set of stills.
wegotthiscovered.com
MODOK has finally been revealed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and fans can rejoice as the mask comes off
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness. The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.
IGN
Netflix Adds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge to iOS and Android
Tribute Games’ beat-em up title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is available to play on your mobile phone if you have a Netflix subscription. The latest in the TMNT franchise is available to play as a mobile exclusive on Android and iOS for Netflix subscribers. The game is inspired by the hit animated series from 1987 and popular arcade games such as Turtles in Time.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Secret Wars and the Batman/Spawn Crossover
What an unusual Top Ten we have here! Rarely do we see no holdovers from the previous week, but the second week of 2023 is changing the paradigm already. Some familiar faces and previous Runner-Up books like Spider-Man 2099, Spawn/Batman, and Eminem move back into the Top Ten while some all-new ones appear. A blue Superman has an electric rise toward the top, while speculation for the Beyonder has gone beyond critical mass. Check out all the details on this week's Top Ten!
Ash and Pikachu's final chapter starts in just a couple of days, and fans are barely holding it together
It's going to be an emotional few days for Pokemon fans
