ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
dailyhodl.com
Why Institutional Investors Are Already Preparing for the Next Bull Run
Digital asset prices have been falling steadily since last November, with the combined market capitalization taking an over 60% hit by December 16, 2022. In the meantime, Terra’s collapse, the bankruptcy of prominent CeFi providers like Celsius and Voyager, as well as the high-profile FTX scandal aggravated the negative impacts of the ongoing bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Looks To Retake $20,000 As Ether, XRP, Cardano Traders Bank On A Massive Bull Run
After an epic battle for control at the beginning of January, Bitcoin bulls managed to topple bears this week, with the price soaring past $18,000 on Dec 12 for the first time since mid-December. At press time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by traded volume was exchanging hands at $18,687 after...
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Pops as Tesla, Coinbase Stocks Soar
Bed Bath & Beyond was another big winner on Monday, despite last week's bankruptcy warning.
cryptopotato.com
FTX Locates $5 Billion in Assets, Attorney Says: Report
Over $5 billion worth of cash, liquid crypto, and other liquid assets have been located, an attorney revealed today. In a hearing from today, a bankruptcy attorney said that FTX has managed to locate over $5 billion of assets. Per a CoinDesk report, the attorney said that they’ve managed to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
astaga.com
Actual Reason Behind Today’s Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Amid US CPI Release
Bitcoin worth lastly breakout above the important thing $18K degree on Thursday, for the primary time within the final two months. Merchants anticipate a slowdown in charge hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve as inflation eases in 2023. The BTC worth rises over 5% within the final 24 hours as...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Strategist Says He’s ‘Shocked’ By Ethereum’s Performance, Details Outlook on ETH and Bitcoin
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says the top two crypto assets by market cap remind him of the early days of Netflix. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone says that promising new technologies historically find success over time. McGlone predicts Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
coinjournal.net
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
dailyhodl.com
Morgan Creek CEO Mark Yusko Predicts Bitcoin Outruns Gold in 2023, Says Risk Assets Repeating Early 2000s
Morgan Creek Capital CEO Mark Yusko is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets are going to bounce back just like the tech sector after the dot com crash of the early 2000s. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that Bitcoin is likely to outperform...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin Top and Bottom Updates Outlook After Big Crypto Rally
A trader who sold Bitcoin (BTC) near its all-time high and re-entered the market at a massive discount in November is updating his outlook on the crypto markets. The pseudonymous trader, who goes by the name DonAlt, tells his 449,000 Twitter followers that bears are in a precarious position after Bitcoin’s run from $15,731 on November 21st to its Thursday high of $19,117.
dailyhodl.com
Two Catalysts Could Fuel Bitcoin Rally to $30,000, Says Crypto Strategist Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says he’s looking at two macroeconomic catalysts that could ignite a strong Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $30,000. The crypto strategist tells his 664,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has been grinding up as of late and that a big bounce is in the cards.
CoinTelegraph
5 signs that an altcoin bull run could be underway
While 2022 ended on a grim note with macro headwinds providing little hope of a revival in 2023, the start of a new year has surprised bears with a surge in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and altcoin prices. The period of sparse volatility in the crypto market appears to be ending with a breakout to the upside.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
