ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Why Institutional Investors Are Already Preparing for the Next Bull Run

Digital asset prices have been falling steadily since last November, with the combined market capitalization taking an over 60% hit by December 16, 2022. In the meantime, Terra’s collapse, the bankruptcy of prominent CeFi providers like Celsius and Voyager, as well as the high-profile FTX scandal aggravated the negative impacts of the ongoing bear market.
cryptopotato.com

FTX Locates $5 Billion in Assets, Attorney Says: Report

Over $5 billion worth of cash, liquid crypto, and other liquid assets have been located, an attorney revealed today. In a hearing from today, a bankruptcy attorney said that FTX has managed to locate over $5 billion of assets. Per a CoinDesk report, the attorney said that they’ve managed to...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
astaga.com

Actual Reason Behind Today’s Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Amid US CPI Release

Bitcoin worth lastly breakout above the important thing $18K degree on Thursday, for the primary time within the final two months. Merchants anticipate a slowdown in charge hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve as inflation eases in 2023. The BTC worth rises over 5% within the final 24 hours as...
dailyhodl.com

Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
coinjournal.net

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin Top and Bottom Updates Outlook After Big Crypto Rally

A trader who sold Bitcoin (BTC) near its all-time high and re-entered the market at a massive discount in November is updating his outlook on the crypto markets. The pseudonymous trader, who goes by the name DonAlt, tells his 449,000 Twitter followers that bears are in a precarious position after Bitcoin’s run from $15,731 on November 21st to its Thursday high of $19,117.
CoinTelegraph

5 signs that an altcoin bull run could be underway

While 2022 ended on a grim note with macro headwinds providing little hope of a revival in 2023, the start of a new year has surprised bears with a surge in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and altcoin prices. The period of sparse volatility in the crypto market appears to be ending with a breakout to the upside.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days

A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.

