Elementary hoops updates for Monday, January 9

On Monday night, elementary teams across the county snapped back into action following the holiday break.

Parrottsville won both its matchups against Cosby, 49-40 for the boys and 39-20 for the girls.

Logan Bowlin led the Parrotts with 13 points in the boys’ game, while Vicente Ramos and John Dillon Ramsey scored 12 points apiece. Abe Kickliter had five points, Jackson Walts totaled four points and Braelyn Talley tallied three points.

For Cosby, Drake Woodson led the way with 11 points, followed by Aiden McGaha with 10 points. Colton Jenkins and Matthew McMahan had eight points each, while Gage McCarty scored three points.

In the Lady Parrotts’ win, Loretta Kickliter, Georgia Knight and Chloe Niethammer scored nine, eight and seven points, respectively.

Molly Layman added five points, Mallory Nease and Maylee Crum totaled three points each, and Ella Beth Kickliter and Macie Nease put up two points apiece.

For Cosby, Katey Moore led the way with nine points. Zayli Spencer totaled five, while Addie Cline, Layla Williams and Piper Whaley scored two points each.

In Grassy Fork vs. Centerview, the Ravens won both matchups — boys by a score of 55-10, girls 36-17.

Asher Faison poured in 28 points for the Ravens, followed by Waylon McGaha with 19. Draiden Sneed, Sterlin Clark and Eli Gilliam totaled five points, two points and one point, respectively.

Drayden Shurley led Centerview with five points. Ethan Helton and Ben Lewis had three and two points, respectively.

For the Lady Ravens, Ava Wheeler totaled 17 points. Stella Raines racked up seven, Bella Stanton and Ripley Groat had four each, and Ava Woods and Kinnlea Norwood finished with two each.

The Lady Falcons were led by Amelia Ellison and Elizza Cook with seven points apiece. Josie Shaver finished off the scoring with a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Northwest split its matchups with Edgemont. The Patriots beat the Panthers 49-7, while the Lady Panthers took down the Lady Patriots 33-8.

Tyson Sutton led the Pats with 18 points, followed by Juda Oliva with nine, Zander Hale with eight and Donovan Campos with seven. Cairo Gayton added four points, while Carmelo Hurst and Preston Ross finished with two points and one point, respectively.

Levi Sepulveda scored six of Centerview’s seven points, with the other point coming from Brayden Laws.

In Edgemont’s win, Lakelynn Fowler led the Lady Panthers with 15 points. Jaylen Moore added six, Elizabeth Moss and Edie Selby totaled four each, and Kalixx Stewart and Essence Biggs scored two points apiece.

Alivia McGraw and Alivia Grout finished with four points each for Northwest.

Finally, Smoky Mountain took down Bridgeport in both matchups — 47-39 in the boys’ game, 41-26 for the girls.

Ezra Spurgeon and Brody Stooksbury led the Bears with 18 points apiece. Johnnie Merkle added eight points, and Noah Clark had three.

For Bridgeport, Jayden Holt had 16 points. Ethan Bradshaw and Addy Pack had eight and six point, respectively, Gavin Gilliland had four points, and Cornelius Carr had three points. Jaquel Porter finished off the scoring with two points.

In the girls’ game, Kassie Davis led the way with 14 points for Smoky, followed by Mattie Rush with 10. Azariah Spurgeon added five points, Sophia Summerlin and Lily Rich finished with four each, while MyCelia Baker and Jacey Ball had two points apiece.

For Bridgeport, Matisse Bible and Arianna Mendez totaled nine and eight points, respectively. Damara Brown had three points, while Kennedi Blankenship, Maddie Gray and Taylor Donnelly had two points each.

In two non-county matchups, both NGS teams took down Ridgeview.

The Warriors won 41-30, while the Lady Warriors escaped with a 42-31 win.

Spencer Moore and Zachary Williams scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Talon Leas added seven, Parker Ford had six and Maurice Timmons finished with four. Eli Ramsey finished off the scoring with three points for NGS.

The Lady Warriors were led by Meredith Grooms’ 19 points, as she nailed three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Karmine Carmichael added 10 points, and Hayden Carter and Ellie Proffitt added seven and six points, respectively.