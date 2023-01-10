Mother, 2 children injured in Tempe hit-and-run

A woman and two of her four children were hit by a car Monday night in Tempe, police said.

The three sustained non-life-threatening after being hit near South Kyrene and West Baseline roads by a white Prius, whose driver left the scene, according to a release.

The woman and her four children were crossing West Baseline without the right of way at about 9:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, when three of them were struck by the car, police said.

The car was last seen traveling eastbound on West Baseline Road, police said, adding an investigation continues.