Read full article on original website
Related
kool1027.com
KCSD Schools Closed Monday In Honor of MLK Day
All Kershaw County School District Schools and offices will be closed on Monday January 16th in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Students and staff will not attend. All district facilities will return to normal operations on Tuesday January 17th.
kool1027.com
Kershaw County Council Recap 1-10-23
Kershaw County Council met inside chambers of the Government Center in Camden on Tuesday January 10th. This was the first meeting for Katie Guinn as Chairwoman, as well as for Danny Catoe, and officially for Brant Tomlinson, although he had been appointed to fill the seat left open when David Snodgrass moved. In addition, Ben Connell’s seat is vacant as he has moved into the State House 52 seat. Sammie Tucker was absent from last night’s meeting. Council appointed Jimmy Jones as Co-Chair during the meeting, and voted to set their yearly meeting calendar. Council will meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at a new time, 6pm. The time was changed to allow more residents the opportunity to make the meetings. Also, discussion of a Kershaw County Sewer Authority, and Architectural Review Board occurred. On Wednesday, a special called council meeting was called for Thursday January 12th at 10am with the only item on the agenda, second reading of the ordinance determining rules and order of council. The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set for January 24th at 6pm. KC Council meetings are open to the public and stream live at the county’s YouTube and Facebook Live Channels.
carolinapanorama.com
Former City Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman dies
Brian DeQuincey Newman, who made history as the youngest person ever to be elected to Columbia City Council, died on January 3, 2023. He was 40 years old. Newman was a member of a prominent local family. He was the great nephew of the late state Senator I. DeQuincey Newman, who was also a prominent South Carolina civil rights leader. I. DeQuincey Newman United Methodist Church is named in his honor. His father, Clifton Newman, and sister, Jocelyn Newman, are state Circuit Court judges.
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
manninglive.com
Many county members awarded during County Council meeting
On Jan. 9, 2023, the Clarendon County Council had their regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting began by welcoming new Council member Pat Coker who is replacing Benton Blakely. The agenda was approved. Minutes were approved for both the regular meeting in December and the special called meeting in December. David...
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
cn2.com
Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
WIS-TV
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) -School leadership has been removed at Scott’s Branch High School after a video surfaced showing bullying. Footage of the fight circulated on social media. The brawl started in the boys’ bathroom and spilled into the hallway and it appeared no one attempted to intervene. A...
kool1027.com
Camden City Council Recap 1-10-23
Camden City Council met inside City Hall in Camden on Tuesday January 10th for the first time in 2023. Council recognized a retiring John M. Burns for his 31 plus years of service to Camden, passed second reading of an ordinance to authorize the senior rate credit, held a public hearing in which two citizens spoke on electric charges. One citizen noted that the city is claiming a 10.7% increase but his calculations show 12.7% and one citizen noted that the city allows two payment extensions per year, but would like to see more options for residents to deal with their bills. No residents spoke during public comment, and council unanimously passed first readings of ordinances amending the utility fund budget, economic development, and a special property tax assessment on 1035 Broad Street. The next Camden City Council meeting is set for Tuesday January 24th at 530pm. City Council meetings are open to the public.
kool1027.com
Camden Police Chief To Retire (AUDIO)
Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd has announced his retirement. In his conversation with us, Floyd said that he has been involved in law enforcement for 50 years, and he believes it is time for someone else to take over. He noted that he had begun paperwork to do this five years ago, but his captain (Lee Boan) told him of a desire to run for sheriff, so Floyd put off retirement back then. According to Camden City Manager Jon Rorie, Captain Tom Borowski will become interim Chief while a national search for Floyd’s replacement takes place. Rorie noted that the search would last between six to nine months.
SC State child development learning center retains 5 year accreditation amid wavering licensed childcare options in the city
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State University's Child Development Learning Center has retained its five year national accreditation. Parents in Orangeburg say access to quality health care can be hard to come by. According to the Department of Social Services, there are 19 licensed and approved child care providers in the city of Orangeburg.
Early voting underway in two Lexington County elections
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting is underway for two elections in the Midlands. The first is a special election to pick someone to represent the City of West Columbia's new district three on city council. District three was created back in August when the city re-drew the city...
kool1027.com
CJWL Seeking Help For Belle Of The Ball 2023
The Camden Junior Welfare League needs your help to create a magical prom night for local teens. Donate your gently used prom and pageant gowns, or consider one of the following: financial contributions or gift certificates for hair or nail appointments, dinner, and accessories. To donate, please email, text, or call Delia Davis at deliadavis@kw.com, (803) 729-0741, or drop off dresses at any City Laundry location or The Edge of Broad Street in Camden.
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
WMBF
History made: Yamekia Robinson sworn in as Lake City mayor
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s official, Yamekia Robinson has been sworn in as Lake City’s first female African American mayor. “I was born and raised here. I left and went off to school but I came back and for me to be able to step into this type of role of leadership, it means the world to me,” said Mayor Robinson.
The City of Camden takes one step toward trying to lower residents' electricity costs
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden City Council took a step tonight that they say will reduce many people's electricity costs. We've been telling you since last July, the city approved a rate increase. That decision left many upset in the town, who say their bills jumped dramatically. Tuesday evening, the...
Columbia Star
Blythewood student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall
Jada Bacote, a senior at South Carolina Connections Academy, has been selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Bacote will perform Voice–Soprano One in February with the Honors Concert Choir. Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.
Apartments, townhomes, and hotels approved to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday afternoon, developers in Columbia brought their ideas before the city's Planning Commission. However, these projects were met with opposition from the people who would be impacted the most. The commission decided to rezone a piece of land on Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Residents who...
'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas
SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
WMBF
Longtime Hartsville childcare facility prepares to close its doors leaving parents searching for answers
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Pee Dee, some Hartsville parents have more questions than answers after a longstanding daycare announced its closing. The owner of A Kidz Place II sent out letters to parents and staff announcing it will close its doors within the next three months. WMBF News...
Comments / 0