Kershaw County Council met inside chambers of the Government Center in Camden on Tuesday January 10th. This was the first meeting for Katie Guinn as Chairwoman, as well as for Danny Catoe, and officially for Brant Tomlinson, although he had been appointed to fill the seat left open when David Snodgrass moved. In addition, Ben Connell’s seat is vacant as he has moved into the State House 52 seat. Sammie Tucker was absent from last night’s meeting. Council appointed Jimmy Jones as Co-Chair during the meeting, and voted to set their yearly meeting calendar. Council will meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at a new time, 6pm. The time was changed to allow more residents the opportunity to make the meetings. Also, discussion of a Kershaw County Sewer Authority, and Architectural Review Board occurred. On Wednesday, a special called council meeting was called for Thursday January 12th at 10am with the only item on the agenda, second reading of the ordinance determining rules and order of council. The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set for January 24th at 6pm. KC Council meetings are open to the public and stream live at the county’s YouTube and Facebook Live Channels.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO