Springfield, OH

Man charged with abduction, child endangerment among 9 other counts in Springfield

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested and charged with, among other things, abduction, child endangerment, and escaping from law enforcement Friday, January 6.

Springfield Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lagonda Avenue after receiving reports of a man, later identified as Jacob Lee Johnson, abusing a woman, a probable cause affidavit submitted to the Clark County Municipal Court stated.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a child bleeding from his head and a silver Ford Fusion fleeing westbound, the affidavit continued.

The child told officers that an earlier incident injured him, but was fine, the affidavit stated.

Allegedly, Johnson had been drinking earlier that night and got into an argument with an occupant in the house, the child told police.

The child followed Johnson as he left the house and got into his car. Johnson made suicidal statements and told the child to exit the car. But before he could do so, Johnson began driving the vehicle, the child reportedly stated.

Johnson began to drive into “trash cans, basketball hoops, stop signs, poles, and eventually struck a parked vehicle,” the affidavit said.

The driver eventually drove into an alley and “slowed down enough that [the child] was able to open up the door and jump out of the car while it was still moving in [an] attempt to avoid serious injury from crashing into things,” the affidavit continued.

The child allegedly then hurt the back of his head by striking the ground, causing a visible laceration.

The child walked back home and found officers arriving at the scene.

Springfield Police pursued and found Johnson in his car.

He was forcibly removed by officers after refusing to exit.

Once handcuffed, the suspect began “beating his head against his vehicle” and needed medical attention, the affidavit said.

He was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he attempted to escape during a CT scan when restraints had to be removed, the affidavit continued.

An officer and hospital security tackled him to the ground where he was then tased after continuously attempting to resist, the affidavit stated.

He is charged with escape, felonious assault, abduction, two counts of criminal damage, OVI, endangering children, three counts of resisting arrest, and assault.

