Michigan State

Today in History: Michigan Senator Was Assassinated

It might seem inconceivable that an execution-style assassination of a political figure happened in Michigan, but in 1945, that’s exactly what took place. On Jan. 11, 1945, state Sen. Warren G. Hooper was driving his sedan near Springport, a town about 30 miles south of Lansing, when he was forced from the road and shot three times in the head execution style. His burning car was found by a passerby, who then alerted the authorities.
MICHIGAN STATE
7,000 redhead ducks arrive near Mackinac Bridge

Quack, quack. The invasion of all the mighty ducks is here. The Straits Area Audubon Society organization uploaded images to their Facebook account that showed close to 7,000 redhead ducks. Steve Baker, a retired veteran who volunteers as a bird counter with the organization, said that he's been counting the birds for 40 years. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Ann Arbor Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Thursday. Vice President Harris is traveling to Ann Arbor for an event on the climate crisis. She will be discussing the Biden-Harris Administration's work combating the climate crisis. Details on the event have not been released.This visit comes a day after Michigan's 2023 Legislative session begins.
ANN ARBOR, MI
New Senate bill seeks to repeal Michigan’s right-to-work law

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — An effort to repeal the controversial right-to-work law in Michigan is now getting more attention after the introduction of a new state Senate bill. Many union members support repealing, but critics say it could hurt our state’s economy. There’s a mix of union and non-union companies in Wixom and Thursday, workers are expressing their views about a proposal to repeal right to work.
MICHIGAN STATE
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
SELMA, AL
Burton, MI
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

