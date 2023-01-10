ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

kjzz.org

As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens

Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson

On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

‘Trail of blood’ leads New Mexico officers to Bengal tiger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers responding to a shooting said a "trail of blood" led them to find a tiger cub inside a residence. Albuquerque Police said officers were alerted about a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the southeastern portion of the city. They found someone shot in the leg outside a business.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Police Shoot, Kill Two People in Deadly Start to New Year

Just a week into the new year and Phoenix police officers have already shot and killed two people. On January 3, officers shot and killed a man in South Phoenix. Four days later, on January 7, Phoenix officers killed another man, whom police had been searching for after a bloody standoff a day earlier in downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Why SRP is relocating fish and draining Valley canals

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An active monsoon means a busy winter clean-up for the Salt River Project. Tuesday marked the last day of the season in SRP's effort to relocate all the white amur fish in Valley canals. The fish known as a grass carp can eat three to four...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
GLENDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert

Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
TUCSON, AZ
