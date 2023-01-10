Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
1 Arizona City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson
On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
Two Hands Korean Corn Dogs to Take Up Residence in Tatum Point This Spring
Two Hands is no stranger to the Valley, with locations currently operating in Goodyear, Chandler, San Tan, Phoenix, and Mesa.
fox10phoenix.com
‘Trail of blood’ leads New Mexico officers to Bengal tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers responding to a shooting said a "trail of blood" led them to find a tiger cub inside a residence. Albuquerque Police said officers were alerted about a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the southeastern portion of the city. They found someone shot in the leg outside a business.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Police Shoot, Kill Two People in Deadly Start to New Year
Just a week into the new year and Phoenix police officers have already shot and killed two people. On January 3, officers shot and killed a man in South Phoenix. Four days later, on January 7, Phoenix officers killed another man, whom police had been searching for after a bloody standoff a day earlier in downtown Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Why SRP is relocating fish and draining Valley canals
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An active monsoon means a busy winter clean-up for the Salt River Project. Tuesday marked the last day of the season in SRP's effort to relocate all the white amur fish in Valley canals. The fish known as a grass carp can eat three to four...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
KOAT 7
New Mexico House Bill 50 aims to remove large-capacity gun magazines
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are now less than a week away from the legislative session, and a new bill being proposed is focusing on banning large-capacity gun magazines in New Mexico. “As I'm looking, there is not one gun in this cabinet that would be allowed under the proposed...
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February. The location will open in Gilbert and is now hiring.
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
AZFamily
Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
fox10phoenix.com
Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
KOAT 7
Tiger cub at Biopark after found in trailer during shooting investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department found a tiger cub inside a Southeast Albuquerque home after officers were called to a shooting in the area. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
AZFamily
Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
