Cincinnati has always seemed like a wonderful city. But after seeing the response to Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury on Monday Night Football, my opinion of your city has gone up even higher. Zac Taylor, the Bengals players and staff, and Bengals fans are all really class acts. Seeing the concern on the players faces and Zac Taylor's coming over to Sean McDermott to offer whatever he could do to help says so much about the culture of the Bengals organization and the fans who love them. While I’ll certainly be rooting for the Bills in any future matchups, I’ll certainly be pulling for the Bengals in any other games. Blessing to you all.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO