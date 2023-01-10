Read full article on original website
This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival […]
Here's how much it costs to see the 49ers and Seahawks on Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into the NFL postseason red-hot — winners of their last 10 contests. The first team in their way is their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, who are surprisingly back in the playoffs after trading quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. The showdown kicks off […]
Geno Smith, Seahawks dancing, laughing, at their loosest this season for playoffs at 49ers
Pete Carroll is riding a scooter through the team facility. The message: Have fun with this opportunity no one else expected.
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
Seahawks vs. 49ers wild-card game will be 'chess match' for coaches
The Seattle Seahawks are set to square off against the 49ers in San Francisco this Saturday to kick off Wild Card Weekend. Coach Pete Carroll is busy preparing his team to battle the familiar foe for the third time this year. Having dropped both regular-season matchups, Carroll and his squad...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Letters: Bengals fans, players, coaches are a class act
Cincinnati has always seemed like a wonderful city. But after seeing the response to Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury on Monday Night Football, my opinion of your city has gone up even higher. Zac Taylor, the Bengals players and staff, and Bengals fans are all really class acts. Seeing the concern on the players faces and Zac Taylor's coming over to Sean McDermott to offer whatever he could do to help says so much about the culture of the Bengals organization and the fans who love them. While I’ll certainly be rooting for the Bills in any future matchups, I’ll certainly be pulling for the Bengals in any other games. Blessing to you all.
Seahawks vs 49ers live stream: How to watch Wild Card game of the NFL Playoffs online
The Seahawks vs 49ers live stream pits NFC West rivals against each other in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Yardbarker
The Seattle Seahawks Are Overmatched Against the San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks face off in Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are riding a hot steak and seem unbeatable, while the Seahawks managed to squeak in. The 49ers seem to have too many weapons for Seattle to even stay remotely on pace.
FOX Sports
Explosive playmaker Tyler Lockett a steadying influence for young Seahawks
Tyler Lockett knows the Seattle Seahawks are not supposed to be here. But despite what NFL observers and prognosticators predicted at the start of the regular season, Lockett also knows that his underdog team has a shot to upset the mighty San Francisco 49ers in their NFC wild-card contest on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX).
‘Not a fairytale’: Geno Smith gets real on shocking Pro Bowl season, Seahawks playoff berth
Led by Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks have put together a season that has shocked many around the NFL. After trading away longtime quarterback Russell Wilson, many thought that this team would be headed toward a rebuild. Instead, they have now earned a spot in the playoffs. Ahead of the...
KRON4
49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks expected to be rainy, windy
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The NFL playoffs are finally back at Levi’s Stadium with an NFC Wild Card matchup on Saturday between San Francisco and Seattle. The 49ers are hosting a postseason game for the first time since January 2020. Fans inside the stadium should expect rain...
