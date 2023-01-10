Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters to headline 2023 Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced the lineup of artists for its 2023 event, scheduled for June 15-18.

Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X, Zeds Dead and Paramore are just some of the dozens of artists slated to perform at the annual festival. On Tuesday, Bonnaroo shared a poster revealing the full lineup of artists on social media.

This is the second consecutive year Bonnaroo will be held after it was canceled in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 by a hurricane, Rolling Stone reported.

Bonnaroo is the second performance date the Foo Fighters have announced since the band’s longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, died in March 2022, USA Today reported. The band was previously scheduled to perform at Bonnaroo in 2021.

Bonnaroo has not yet announced the lineup for its late-night highlight, the Bonnaroo Superjam, which is scheduled for June 17, according to Rolling Stone.

Early access tickets go on sale on Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can sign up on Bonnaroo’s website. Four-day passes start at $299.

