Record cocaine seizures in Antwerp as Belgium battles drug gangs
Cocaine seizures at the port of Antwerp, the main gateway for illegal drugs into Europe, hit a new record last year, as Belgian and Dutch authorities face off against violent international gangs. The annual figures for drug busts in Belgium and the Netherlands were released Tuesday, a day after an...
Colombia VP says assassination bid foiled
Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez said Tuesday that her security detail had foiled an attempt to assassinate her. Marquez, the first black vice president in the South American country, said on Twitter that her security people had carried out "the deactivation and destruction of a high-capacity explosive device" in the road leading to her family home in Colombia's southwest.
Policeman burned to death amid antigovernment unrest in Peru
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said Tuesday. José Luis Soncco...
Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests
The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
87 civilians in Yemen killed by UK and US-supplied weapons, report says
Weapons supplied by the United Kingdom and the United States and used by a Saudi-led coalition fighting in war-torn Yemen killed at least 87 civilians and wounded 136 others in just over a year, a new report said Wednesday.The report by the Oxfam charity found that the Saudi-led coalition used weapons supplied solely by the U.K. and the U.S. in hundreds of attacks on civilians in Yemen between January 2021 to the end of February 2022. Britain is the second-biggest supplier of weapons to Saudi Arabia, after the U.S.Yemen’s war began when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized the country’s capital...
Argentine leader assails 'coup attempt' in Brazil
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday called on the region to unite against "anti-democratic" mob attacks in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the three branches of government in Brasilia. "I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that...
U.S. lawmakers demand Bolsonaro be extradited from Florida after supporters storm Brazil government
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- to 'stop granting refuge' to the authoritarian leader. Meanwhile Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN Bolsonaro 'should be sent back to Brazil.'
Canada sends armored vehicles to Haiti to fight gang violence
OTTAWA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada delivered armored vehicles to Haiti on Wednesday to help combat criminal gangs as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis, the Canadian foreign ministry said.
Tigray forces begin handing over heavy weapons to Ethiopian army
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tigray forces, who fought a two-year war against Ethiopia's federal government, began handing over heavy weaponry to the national army as part of an African Union-led peace process on Tuesday.
Twelve dead in Peru clashes between protesters and security forces: ombudsman
At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as anti-government protesters trying to overrun an airport clashed with security forces, officials said. The violence took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP. The office gave an earlier death toll of nine.
Spain starts repatriating families of IS fighters from Syrian camps
Madrid has begun repatriating the Spanish families of Islamic State fighters from Syrian refugee camps, the government announced on Tuesday, making it the latest country to start bringing its citizens home since the ground war against the militant group ended almost four years ago. In a statement, the government said...
Greece: Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling
LESBOS, Greece (AP) — An appeals court in Greece has ordered the release of a Somali migrant who had been sentenced to life in prison for people smuggling, in a case that has drawn international attention to draconian border protection laws in the European Union country. Mohammad Hanad Abdi was sentenced to 142 years in prison in 2021 after being convicted following a deadly crossing in a dinghy from Turkey to the nearby Greek island of Lesbos the previous year. At an appeal Monday on the Greek island of Lesbos, his sentence was reduced to 8 years and an appeals...
Bolsonaro did not seek Italian citizenship, Rome says after Brazil violence
ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions.
Protester killed in Peru as anti-government violence spreads to tourist city
One protester has died and at least 19 Peruvian police officers were injured in anti-government clashes in Cusco as officials in the tourist city put health facilities on red alert. Protesters had tried to enter the Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport during curfew Wednesday, an Interior Minister statement said. The...
Brazil riots: Despite rising fears, new round of protests flop
As the sun set in the Brazilian capital Brasília on Wednesday, hundreds of police officers were on alert, riot shields and weapons at the ready. Overhead, low-flying helicopters were hovering, with riflemen hanging from the doors, scanning for targets. The potential threat: three soft-spoken protesters. The trio were the...
China note! EU-member Sweden locates rare earth deposits
KIRUNA, Sweden (AP) — The beginning of the end of Europe’s dependency on China for precious rare earth materials may lie buried deep under the rugged reaches of northern Sweden, well above the Arctic Circle. Sweden’s iron-ore miner LKAB said Thursday it has identified “significant deposits” in Lapland...
US offers $10 mn for 'mastermind' of 2019 Kenya hotel siege
The United States announced Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $10 million for a man described as the "terror mastermind" of a bloody hotel attack in Kenya four years ago. She said the US was offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest of Aden, described by the embassy as a Kenyan national, and others accused of involvement in the hotel siege.
Peru's mining south, rocked by violence, braces for 'endless battle'
LIMA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - In Peru's south, a mining region that has been roiled by deadly protests over the ouster of former leftist President Pedro Castillo, protest leaders say they are ready for an "endless battle" against the government, threatening to destabilize the deeply divided Andean nation. Seventeen protesters...
Czech ex-PM Babis favorite in presidential vote’s 1st round
PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis leads a field of eight candidates hoping to succeed Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial but prestigious post of the Czech president. Babis, a former prime minister, was recently acquitted in a fraud trial, boosting his chances of winning in the first...
Spanish farmers protest ecological threshold for Tagus River
MADRID (AP) — Farmers protested in Madrid on Wednesday against a governmental order to provide ecological protection for a river, a move they see as a threat to the water resources they need to irrigate their crops. Several thousand protesters — bused in from the southeastern region impacted by...
