Roanoke, VA

WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate …. Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. Roanoke County’ s new chief of police sits down with …. Hear from Michael Poindexter. He is Roanoke County's new Chief...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Real estate experts in Roanoke share updates on local housing market

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Inflation has held a heavy impact on buyers and sellers within the housing market. Local experts in Roanoke say the New River Valley area is pretty steady but there have been some recent developments, adding that the recent economy, politics, and weather all play a key role. Principal Broker, Robert Lichtenstein […]
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Blue Ridge man has winning photo

“This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” notes executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to share these gorgeous images with our fellow Virginians.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

First bald eagle in Southwest Va. to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found dead

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On December 8 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center received a bald eagle that had been found dead in Carvins Cove. The SVWC veterinarian and staff started an investigation into how it died. After X-rays, no fractures or signs of trauma that would suggest it had been shot were discovered. The organs appeared normal--ruling out high lead toxicity. There was nothing SVWC could identify as the cause of death.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Noke Van Co. in Roanoke redesigns vans for adventure seekers

ROANOKE, Va. – A ribbon cutting ceremony for a first-of-its-kind business in the Roanoke Valley and Virginia. Noke Van Co., based in Roanoke, redesigns vans to create a home on the go for adventure seekers. “We love the idea of giving people an outlet and being able to go...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Business

Roanoke couple gives Carilion $1M toward expanding cancer services

Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife, Helen Harmon Logan, have donated $1 million to Carilion Clinic to help fund expansion of the Roanoke-based health system’s cancer services. “The Logans have contributed much to Carilion and to our community’s success over the years,” Ralph Alee, Carilion’s vice president for...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bald Eagle dies from contagious influenza in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke says it received the first known case of a bald eagle to test positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Officials say the eagle was found dead in Carvins Cove on Sunday, Dec. 8. They report the eagle was...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dog dies in Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning. No other injuries were reported. Crews say they responded just before 7:00 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Rd. The department says the fire was accidental and the house is...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle fire on I-81S in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 through Montgomery County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 118. As of 6:47 p.m., the south center lane, right...
WDBJ7.com

South Carolina man killed in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

29-year-old SC man found dead in crash on US 58: DPD

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 29-year-old is dead following a crash in Danville. The Danville Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on the U.S. 58 exit towards Martinsville off West Main Street. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra...
DANVILLE, VA

