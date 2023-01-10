Read full article on original website
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with the police.
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. Roanoke County’ s new chief of police sits down with …. Hear from Michael Poindexter. He is Roanoke County's new Chief...
Real estate experts in Roanoke share updates on local housing market
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Inflation has held a heavy impact on buyers and sellers within the housing market. Local experts in Roanoke say the New River Valley area is pretty steady but there have been some recent developments, adding that the recent economy, politics, and weather all play a key role. Principal Broker, Robert Lichtenstein […]
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
pmg-va.com
Blue Ridge man has winning photo
“This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” notes executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to share these gorgeous images with our fellow Virginians.”
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WSET
First bald eagle in Southwest Va. to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found dead
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On December 8 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center received a bald eagle that had been found dead in Carvins Cove. The SVWC veterinarian and staff started an investigation into how it died. After X-rays, no fractures or signs of trauma that would suggest it had been shot were discovered. The organs appeared normal--ruling out high lead toxicity. There was nothing SVWC could identify as the cause of death.
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WSLS
Noke Van Co. in Roanoke redesigns vans for adventure seekers
ROANOKE, Va. – A ribbon cutting ceremony for a first-of-its-kind business in the Roanoke Valley and Virginia. Noke Van Co., based in Roanoke, redesigns vans to create a home on the go for adventure seekers. “We love the idea of giving people an outlet and being able to go...
Virginia Business
Roanoke couple gives Carilion $1M toward expanding cancer services
Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife, Helen Harmon Logan, have donated $1 million to Carilion Clinic to help fund expansion of the Roanoke-based health system’s cancer services. “The Logans have contributed much to Carilion and to our community’s success over the years,” Ralph Alee, Carilion’s vice president for...
wfxrtv.com
Bald Eagle dies from contagious influenza in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke says it received the first known case of a bald eagle to test positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Officials say the eagle was found dead in Carvins Cove on Sunday, Dec. 8. They report the eagle was...
WSET
Martinsville Police Department given $567K as 'Operation Bold Blue Line' launches
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin's "Operation Bold Blue Line" has made its way to the Martinsville Police Department which is partnering with Virginia State Police. The operation is a sustained effort to address the challenge of reducing violent crimes to make communities safer. A total of $568,906 was...
WDBJ7.com
Dog dies in Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning. No other injuries were reported. Crews say they responded just before 7:00 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Rd. The department says the fire was accidental and the house is...
WSLS
Vehicle fire on I-81S in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 through Montgomery County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 118. As of 6:47 p.m., the south center lane, right...
WDBJ7.com
South Carolina man killed in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
WSET
29-year-old SC man found dead in crash on US 58: DPD
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 29-year-old is dead following a crash in Danville. The Danville Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on the U.S. 58 exit towards Martinsville off West Main Street. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Lynchburg meat processing company finds solution to keeping cattle hides out of landfills
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - Seven Hills Food Co. in Lynchburg has become one of the largest buyers of Virginia-raised beef. “Everything is done fresh, in house, and shipped fresh,” explained Dalton Mosser, vice president of Seven Hills Food Co. While they’re delivering what their customers want, they had a...
wakg.com
‘The Tallest Man in America’ to Speak at Pittsylvania County Middle Schools for Anti-bullying Campaign
Pittsylvania County Schools has announced that George Bell, “The Tallest Man in America,” will be speaking at the Middle Schools next week as a part of his “Stand Tall Against Bullying” Campaign. Bell at 7’8” tall is the tallest man in America. He attended...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to help with influx of animals
Due to a recent influx of animals, the Lynchburg Humane Society reached a record-breaking number of dogs in their facility. They say they now have over 350 animals total and not a single empty kennel. Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to …. Due to a recent influx of animals,...
