Flooding forces evacuations in Bass Lake, local state of emergency issued for Madera County
A local state of emergency has been issued for Madera County amid the ongoing extreme weather.
State of Emergency declared for Fresno County Monday Jan. 9
January 9, 2023: Fresno County declared a State of Emergency Monday Jan. 9 as rain floods and roads crumble from the atmospheric river storm. The storm has impacted roads with flooding and hazards all of which is a threat to human safety and property, according to the Fresno County media release last night.
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Central Valley sees significant rain, snowfall and flooding
A major storm has moved across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.
Multiple Evacuation Orders Issued Around the Valley Due to Flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Which Valley schools will reopen, remain closed after major flooding
Monday's heavy rainfall led to the cancellation of classes in some school districts across the Central Valley.
Driver spots huge sinkhole near Highway 198
A huge sinkhole was spotted Tuesday afternoon near highway 198 between the Monterey County and Fresno County lines. According to FOX26 Viewer Michael Soares, a large sinkhole was seen right before Priest Valley around 4 p.m. Soares also captured video of some rainwater runoff near Highway 198 as well.
Madera crews working to clear damage from flood
MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Driving through the city of Madera Tuesday morning, it was drying off from a heavy Monday downpour of rain. It left a lot of unincorporated areas flooded and has left soil unstable. Monday’s storm brought inches of rain that have now set into the soil. Ag fields near county roads like […]
Many Stranded Across Broken Bridges As Severe Weather Pummels Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Many residents in Three Rivers woke up to their backyards washed away due to the dangerous winter storm passing through. Due to heavy flooding and debris, the North and South Fork bridges have been destroyed, leaving some people stranded on the other side. “We’ve...
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
Fresno ponding basins filling up as storm brings steady rain
The flow has been nonstop through the storm water basins and 700 miles of pipeline.
Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video
The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera. The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement. The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge...
Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?
It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
Traffic Alert: One Way Traffic Control On Hwy 41
OAKHURST–The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one way traffic control is being implemented on Highway 41 near Cavin Lane. The closure affects the northbound lanes due to a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) power pole being replaced. They expect the work to take approximately two hours. We will...
Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues. According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the […]
Madera County Sheriff's Office Issues an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort (39744 ROAD 274) Due to Area Flooding
Update 2:05 P.M.: For newer information: Madera County Sheriff's Office Updates Bass Lake Flood Evacuations. Update: An evacuation shelter has been established at the Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Fresno Flats Rd. Oakhurst. January 9, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reports an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort...
Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake area
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County. According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation […]
