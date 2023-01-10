Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
WANE-TV
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That...
Creative Bespoke Gives Cadillac Escalade 26-Inch Wheels And A Massive Price Tag
The world of tricked-out Escalades is a big one, and this is yet another entrant. This time, Creative Bespoke is selling its take on the Cadillac Escalade. It's not cheap, at $155,800, but some real work has been done to make this Escalade much more unique. The "Bespoke Edition" Caddy...
RideApart
Wheels Through Time Receives Super-Rare Harley Peashooter Engine
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) introduced 21-inch (350cc) racing in 1925. The small-capacity category quickly gained traction, with Indian and Excelsior fighting for board and dirt track supremacy. It’s safe to say that Harley-Davidson immediately felt left out, joining the new class just one year later, in 1926, with its iconic “Peashooter” racer.
This Fleetwood Discovery LXE Motorhome Is The RV To End All RVs
Motorhomes get a bad rep: they're often seen as an old person's thing or a last resort shelter during the apocalypse, but Fleetwood's new Discovery LXE motorhome will surely change your perception of what a house on wheels can be. This magnificent palace on wheels takes the standard features found on the company's amazing Discovery motorhome and turns things up to 11 for the ultimate luxury experience. We've seen some seriously kitted motorhomes before, but this looks like the perfect all-rounder and companion for your next trip to the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, Le Mans 24 Hour, or any other festive motor sporting event.
Top Speed
Gorgeous Miata MX Speedster To Enter Production
Currently, there is a small but dedicated market for small and lightweight sports cars with the sole purpose of putting a massive smile on your face. Regardless of whether the car is old or new, how good-looking it is, or what company made it, the only thing that matters for many car enthusiasts is how much fun they can have driving our beloved impractical low-powered sports cars. The Mazda Miata has been the modern-day definitive small, fun car, but its Achilles heel has always been its lack of power, plus it has never been particularly beautiful either. That is where a company called XENEX Motorsports comes into play. Remember that Miata roadster render called the MX Speedster? It is soon to be headed to production in select numbers.
This Icon Built Land Cruiser Is Selling On PCarmarket
ICON has elevated this Land Cruiser to a new level. Toyota has been one of the world's most prominent automotive manufacturers to hit the scene since the early days of Japanese automobile production. Unlike some companies, no matter where you go there’s probably going to be a Toyota on the road which is exactly why their brand is so diverse. They’ve made everything from sports cars to off-road utility vehicles and of course all of their models are pretty good for everyday use. Here’s a car that perfectly represents exactly one Toyota became a fan favorite amongst the offering community in particular, with added help from ICON.
Alpine Style Debuts Retro-Looking Carica And Havana For Tokyo Auto Salon
If you're a fan of retro-inspired modifications to modern vehicles, then check out what Alpine Style is bringing to the Tokyo Auto Salon. The Carica takes the Toyota Hiace van and makes it look like something the Scooby Doo gang would ride in. The Havana starts as a Toyota Raize but gets a nose with an appearance a bit like an old-school Chevrolet Blazer.
Jalopnik
Cosworth Reveals Sim Racing Version of IndyCar Steering Wheel
The best part of sim racing is the opportunity to get a taste of what real-world racing drivers experience. The same tracks, the same cars and similar rules are available to anyone across a variety of games and services. However, the equipment you use at home is usually a far cry from the steering wheels and pedal boxes used in racing cars. However, one of the most established engineering firms in motorsport is bringing one of its most prolific products to sim racers.
Autoblog
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar will be offered with heritage-laced wraps
Porsche developed the 2023 911 Dakar as a tribute to some of the 911s that competed in rally events in the 1970s and 1980s. While the coupe looks cool even without options, buyers who want a more distinctive look will have three heritage-laced exterior wraps to choose from. The 911...
Fulcrum Racing 4 C17 wheelset review - one of the few solid options left for rim-brake bikes with tight clearances
Whilst many brands opting to drop rim-brake wheels from their ranges, Fulcrum has been continuing to maintain its models - we find out how the latest iteration stacks up...
Autoblog
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition revealed with epic paint
The Mercedes-AMG SL is remarkably sporty to drive, so much so that there is now a racing-themed special edition. This is the SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition — limited to 100 units — and while it’s not adding any extra performance to the table than a regular SL 63 has, it sure will remind you of Mercedes’ F1 team in appearance.
CAR AND DRIVER
Prepare to Say Goodbye to the McLaren 720S
McLaren is ending production of the 720S supercar after a roughly five-year run, with a yet-to-be-named replacement already sold out well into 2024. The 720S was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show and went into production for the 2018 model year, replacing the 650S. A McLaren spokesperson confirmed to...
ConsumerAffairs
Continental recalls Contact, PureContact LS and TerrainContact tires
Continental Tire the Americas is recalling 2,937 4x4 Contact, size 255/55R19 111V XL; PureContact LS, size 215/60R16 95V; and TerrainContact H/T, size 255/55R20 107H tires. The tires may have been overcured during manufacturing. Overcured tires may develop a break in the sidewall, resulting in sudden air loss or experience tread...
RideApart
Wunderlich Introduces Highway Foot Pegs For Harley Pan America 1250
When most people hear ‘Harley-Davidson', they immediately envision a wayward traveler with their knees in the breeze. Straddling a big-bore V-twin, our nomadic friend howls down the Interstate with a rebellious spirit and a sense of adventure. When the Motor Company’s first full-sized ADV, the Pan America 1250, comes...
