ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley School Fair to offer info, fun, food, and prizes

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZYRj_0k9p298N00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that the very first Beckley School Fair has been scheduled to take place at Beckley’s Tamarack Marketplace.

The event, hosted by FUE (Families United for Education,) will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Tamarack and will run from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Families are invited to meet with leaders from public, private, home, and micro schools to inquire about different learning environments to determine which will best feet the individualized needs of their children.

Information will be offered on art and music classes as well as summer camps, and a speech-language pathologist will be on-site and can provide dyslexia screenings for children at no cost during the event.

The school fair will provide the opportunity for parents and guardians to learn more about the various school options and resources available to support their student’s education.

“With so many exhibitors on hand, you’ll have plenty of chances to discover new products, services, and organizations that can help your student succeed,” read an event announcement for the fair.

A full list of exhibitors scheduled to set up at the Beckley School fair can be seen below.

  • Camp ROYAL
  • West Virginia Virtual Academy.
  • Mountain State Montessori
  • The National Coalition for Public School Options
  • Fayette County Schools
  • S. D. Smith
  • Colearn Academy
  • Greater Beckley Christian School
  • Bluefield State University.
  • New River Community and
  • Technical College
  • The Golden Rule inc
  • Chick-fil-A Beckley
  • Art of Problem Solving
  • School Remixed
  • Laurel Academy
  • Mount Hope Christian Academy
  • The Hands-on Homeschool
  • West Virginia State Treasurer Office (Hope Scholarship).
  • Victory Baptist Academy.
  • Eyes and Brains STEM Center
  • Monongalia Forest School
  • WVDS
  • King’s Warriors Soccer Club
  • Prenda
  • Beckley Art Center
  • WVHEA
  • Mountaineer Challenge Academy
  • Vandalia Community School &
  • National Microschooling Center
  • Pressley Ridge
  • Summit Bechtel Reserve
  • Dynamic Dyslexia and Speech
  • Alpine Ministries
  • Appalachian Bible College
  • Whole Child Learning Academy.
  • Montgomery Prep Academy.
  • Foundations Consulting
  • Kristen Adkins
  • Raleigh Educational Association of Christian Homeschoolers

Guests are invited to bring the whole family, and those interested may register to attend here.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Raleigh County area can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

City of Bluefield plans to potentially update parks

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Parks in the City of Bluefield might receive much needed upgrades! Rick Showalter, Director of Parks and Recreation said his office applied for a grant for the funds to potentially put in a new playground and a potential splash pad. It’s a part of the Parks and Recreation master development plan. Showalter said […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

WV Board of Ed Approves Supports for Praxis Success

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved a waiver to Policy 5202 to increase supports for students entering the teaching profession during its January meeting in Charleston today. The waiver will assist students with resources and structured support to pass the Praxis exam while they also gain important classroom teaching experience.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WV Hunting and Fishing Show Returns to Charleston Jan. 20–22

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Hunters and anglers who attend the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show are in for a treat when the three-day event returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Jan. 20–22 for its 35th year. In addition to the popular Whitetail Hall...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Local investors want to revitalize part of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of investors in Raleigh County look to bring new life to Beckley. A beaming marketplace known across the state, a literal gateway to the rest of the country. In many ways, Beckley sits as a major hub in Southern West Virginia. But some Raleigh County residents are frustrated with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Coats4Kids third annual coat drive underway throughout W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coats4Kids Education Alliance Americorps coat drive gives a new purpose to your winter items that need a new home. “We give over 4,500 coats, close to a thousand, every year around this season, said Khalik Davis, a volunteer at the drive. He says the program has exponentially grown through just a few years.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVa education board lifts emergency for county system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday lifted an emergency declaration for Lincoln County’s school system that was implemented two years ago amid a review of problems in finance and transportation. The board determined that corrective practices have been implemented in the county...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Weathered Ground, 93.5 FM to launch collaborative ale ‘After Swarm’

COOL RIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A special launch event has been announced for Weathered Ground Brewery and 93.5 FM THE BUZZ’s new collaborative ale, “After Swarm.”. The launch event is set to take place on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Weathered Ground Brewery, and will feature chances to win special prizes including two passes to The Sonic Temple Festival.
COOL RIDGE, WV
WSAZ

Progress made on old Sears building demolition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Demolition on the old Sears building next to the Charleston Town Center Mall is progressing. The walls have been demolished at the Clendenin Street side of the building near the mall. Rodney Loftis and Son Contracting are handling the demotion for the property owner Quarrier Street...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Smash and Skirmish ready to open and welcome

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A new business in McDowell County prepares to break into the scene and it is not for the faint of heart. Smash and Skirmish offers an airsoft course, a rage room, and multiple areas to splatter paint around. Owned and operated by Timmy and Angelica Cline, Smash and Skirmish is the […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

Southern West Virginia Snow Drought Establishes New Record

Oak Hill, WV(WOAY) – Winter has not only been off to a very quiet start, southern West Virginia is in the midst of a record snowless season. Beckley has only accumulated 0.7 inches, tying the 2015-16 season as the least snowy winter through January 10. Twenty-one inches of snow is the 30-year average in Beckley through mid-January.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy