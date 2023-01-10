Beckley School Fair to offer info, fun, food, and prizes

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that the very first Beckley School Fair has been scheduled to take place at Beckley’s Tamarack Marketplace.

The event, hosted by FUE (Families United for Education,) will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Tamarack and will run from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Families are invited to meet with leaders from public, private, home, and micro schools to inquire about different learning environments to determine which will best feet the individualized needs of their children.

Information will be offered on art and music classes as well as summer camps, and a speech-language pathologist will be on-site and can provide dyslexia screenings for children at no cost during the event.

The school fair will provide the opportunity for parents and guardians to learn more about the various school options and resources available to support their student’s education.

“With so many exhibitors on hand, you’ll have plenty of chances to discover new products, services, and organizations that can help your student succeed,” read an event announcement for the fair.

A full list of exhibitors scheduled to set up at the Beckley School fair can be seen below.

Camp ROYAL

West Virginia Virtual Academy.

Mountain State Montessori

The National Coalition for Public School Options

Fayette County Schools

S. D. Smith

Colearn Academy

Greater Beckley Christian School

Bluefield State University.

New River Community and

Technical College

The Golden Rule inc

Chick-fil-A Beckley

Art of Problem Solving

School Remixed

Laurel Academy

Mount Hope Christian Academy

The Hands-on Homeschool

West Virginia State Treasurer Office (Hope Scholarship).

Victory Baptist Academy.

Eyes and Brains STEM Center

Monongalia Forest School

WVDS

King’s Warriors Soccer Club

Prenda

Beckley Art Center

WVHEA

Mountaineer Challenge Academy

Vandalia Community School &

National Microschooling Center

Pressley Ridge

Summit Bechtel Reserve

Dynamic Dyslexia and Speech

Alpine Ministries

Appalachian Bible College

Whole Child Learning Academy.

Montgomery Prep Academy.

Foundations Consulting

Kristen Adkins

Raleigh Educational Association of Christian Homeschoolers

Guests are invited to bring the whole family, and those interested may register to attend here.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Raleigh County area can be found here.