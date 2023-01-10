ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

SEE IT: 2022 winners announced for Danville Community Holiday Light Show

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced its winners for the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show. This comes after the organization tallied all "Best in Show" votes. Part of the show’s proceeds goes to benefit local charities or non-profits that guests vote for at the end...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville leaders break ground on White Mill property restoration project

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The big day is here: the White Mill groundbreaking ceremony in Danville on Thursday. At the ceremony, “Dan River Falls” was unveiled as the site’s new identity. The name is a nod to Dan River Fabrics, the textile powerhouse of which the White Mill was a part; Wynne’s Falls, the name of the first settlement along the river that became Danville; and the use of the Dan River, the banks on which the mill building sits, as an economic engine.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville Community College launching cybersecurity program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College is launching a brand new, 16-week cybersecurity training to provide students with foundational skills to begin their careers. The program is offered in a hybrid format, meaning 50% of the course will be online while 50% will be hands-on, in-person training and...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Bedford County residents react to home values increasing more than expected

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WSET) — Residents in Bedford County were sent their home reassessments in the mail this week and values increased for a lot of homeowners. There was a percentage increase floating around social media that concerned some as well. That percentage increase was from the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting when someone asked how much home values increased, and the answer was 31%.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

First bald eagle in Southwest Va. to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found dead

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On December 8 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center received a bald eagle that had been found dead in Carvins Cove. The SVWC veterinarian and staff started an investigation into how it died. After X-rays, no fractures or signs of trauma that would suggest it had been shot were discovered. The organs appeared normal--ruling out high lead toxicity. There was nothing SVWC could identify as the cause of death.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

1 injured, 2 displaced following fire on Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday evening. That's according to Roanoke FireEMS. At 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for reports of a structure fire with possible entrapment.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

What folks would buy with the Mega Millions $1.1 billion Jackpot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You've got another chance to strike it rich on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot has climbed to a whopping $1.1 billion dollars. Tonight's jackpot is the third largest mega millions jackpot, and the fifth largest ever for all games. ABC 13 spoke with folks...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Delegate Wendell Walker running for re-election in 52nd district

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg and part of Campbell County could see more of Delegate Wendell Walker after he announced Tuesday morning that he is running for re-election. As a Republican, Walker is running for the newly-drawn 52nd House District. The entire City of Lynchburg and part of Campbell...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Slow start dooms VMI in home loss to UNCG, 72-57

LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A strong defensive effort by UNC Greensboro led to a 72-57 victory over the VMI men's basketball team Wednesday in Southern Conference action in Cameron Hall. The Keydets bounced back from a slow start offensively to trail by only two (24-22) just before halftime, but...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Pittsylvania County's 1% sales tax increase to take effect in July

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County has announced that a 1% sales tax increase will go into effect on July 1, 2023. The tax increase, which has been approved by county voters, will be exclusively used for school capital projects and will remain in effect for 19 years.
WSET

Roanoke police arrest suspect in June 2022 shooting following high-speed chase

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police have arrested 32-year-old Malcolm L. Harrison of Roanoke on several charges related to a shooting that occurred in June 2022. According to detectives, Harrison was identified as the suspect in the shooting and warrants were obtained for the following charges:. Aggravated Malicious Wounding.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford Police searching for suspect wanted on felony charges

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect. William "Hank" Carr is currently wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in several jurisdictions. If anyone has any information about this suspect or where he might be, contact Detective...

Comments / 0

Community Policy