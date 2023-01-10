Read full article on original website
WSET
SEE IT: 2022 winners announced for Danville Community Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced its winners for the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show. This comes after the organization tallied all "Best in Show" votes. Part of the show’s proceeds goes to benefit local charities or non-profits that guests vote for at the end...
WSET
VT to host award-winning costume designer of films like 'Selma,' 'Black Panther'
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Tech is bringing Hollywood to campus for a special event as part of a weeklong series celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter will visit the school for "A Conversation with Ruth E. Carter" on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Moss Arts Center.
WSET
Danville leaders break ground on White Mill property restoration project
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The big day is here: the White Mill groundbreaking ceremony in Danville on Thursday. At the ceremony, “Dan River Falls” was unveiled as the site’s new identity. The name is a nod to Dan River Fabrics, the textile powerhouse of which the White Mill was a part; Wynne’s Falls, the name of the first settlement along the river that became Danville; and the use of the Dan River, the banks on which the mill building sits, as an economic engine.
WSET
Danville Community College launching cybersecurity program
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College is launching a brand new, 16-week cybersecurity training to provide students with foundational skills to begin their careers. The program is offered in a hybrid format, meaning 50% of the course will be online while 50% will be hands-on, in-person training and...
WSET
Truck driver wins $1M in new year lottery in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Tim Allen went to Mills Grill & Grocery for a barbeque sandwich. He left with a million-dollar lottery ticket. Allen bought two tickets for Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle while he was getting his sandwich at the store just outside of Danville. One of...
WSET
Family dog dies in fire at a home on Green Ridge Rd. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS is at the scene of a home that caught fire on Thursday morning. The department responded at 6:55 a.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road SW. The first arriving crews found heavy fire and...
WSET
'We kept dumping money into a pit:' Martinsville Council votes to end reversion process
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Martinsville has decided to remain a city and not revert to town status. In a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, Martinsville City Council decided to end all proceedings toward reverting a town within the county. L.C. Jones, the mayor of the City of...
WSET
Martinsville Police Department given $567K as 'Operation Bold Blue Line' launches
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin's "Operation Bold Blue Line" has made its way to the Martinsville Police Department which is partnering with Virginia State Police. The operation is a sustained effort to address the challenge of reducing violent crimes to make communities safer. A total of $568,906 was...
WSET
Bedford County residents react to home values increasing more than expected
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WSET) — Residents in Bedford County were sent their home reassessments in the mail this week and values increased for a lot of homeowners. There was a percentage increase floating around social media that concerned some as well. That percentage increase was from the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting when someone asked how much home values increased, and the answer was 31%.
WSET
First bald eagle in Southwest Va. to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found dead
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On December 8 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center received a bald eagle that had been found dead in Carvins Cove. The SVWC veterinarian and staff started an investigation into how it died. After X-rays, no fractures or signs of trauma that would suggest it had been shot were discovered. The organs appeared normal--ruling out high lead toxicity. There was nothing SVWC could identify as the cause of death.
WSET
1 injured, 2 displaced following fire on Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday evening. That's according to Roanoke FireEMS. At 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for reports of a structure fire with possible entrapment.
WSET
What folks would buy with the Mega Millions $1.1 billion Jackpot
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You've got another chance to strike it rich on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot has climbed to a whopping $1.1 billion dollars. Tonight's jackpot is the third largest mega millions jackpot, and the fifth largest ever for all games. ABC 13 spoke with folks...
WSET
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Danville school bus: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A pedestrian was hit by a school bus in Danville on Tuesday afternoon, Danville Police said. At 2:53 p.m., DPD responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been hit by school bus number 31. They say...
WSET
Delegate Wendell Walker running for re-election in 52nd district
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg and part of Campbell County could see more of Delegate Wendell Walker after he announced Tuesday morning that he is running for re-election. As a Republican, Walker is running for the newly-drawn 52nd House District. The entire City of Lynchburg and part of Campbell...
WSET
Slow start dooms VMI in home loss to UNCG, 72-57
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A strong defensive effort by UNC Greensboro led to a 72-57 victory over the VMI men's basketball team Wednesday in Southern Conference action in Cameron Hall. The Keydets bounced back from a slow start offensively to trail by only two (24-22) just before halftime, but...
WSET
Pittsylvania County's 1% sales tax increase to take effect in July
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County has announced that a 1% sales tax increase will go into effect on July 1, 2023. The tax increase, which has been approved by county voters, will be exclusively used for school capital projects and will remain in effect for 19 years.
WSET
Roanoke police arrest suspect in June 2022 shooting following high-speed chase
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police have arrested 32-year-old Malcolm L. Harrison of Roanoke on several charges related to a shooting that occurred in June 2022. According to detectives, Harrison was identified as the suspect in the shooting and warrants were obtained for the following charges:. Aggravated Malicious Wounding.
WSET
Have you seen them? Campbell Co. deputies looking for shoplifting suspect
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for an individual. Deputies said they are attempting to identify the female pictured below who is a suspect in multiple shoplifting cases. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact dispatch at 434-332-9514 to leave...
WSET
Bedford Police searching for suspect wanted on felony charges
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect. William "Hank" Carr is currently wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in several jurisdictions. If anyone has any information about this suspect or where he might be, contact Detective...
WSET
Man wanted by Bedford County Sheriff's Office following theft
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a theft on January 3, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a man who they say had something to do with it. The larceny happened on Sandy Ford Road. If you have any information, call Sgt. Maddox at 540-586-4800.
