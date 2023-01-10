Peacefully and surrounded by his family, Ace John Carroll, Jr., passed away on January 7, 2023, at the age of 68. Ace grew up in Clinton, Tennessee, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his years of service, he followed in his father’s footsteps, by working in the HVAC industry, a field where he later became a known expert and worked for over 50 years. No matter if it was peers in his line of work or his customers, he never hesitated to help others if called upon.

