Michigan Movie ‘Bad Axe’ Up For An Oscar – What You Need To Know
A documentary about a family in Bad Axe, Michigan is in the running to win an Oscar. 'Bad Axe' is one of 15 films on the Oscars shortlist in the Documentary Feature Film category. All of the films up to win this prestigious award at the 95th Academy Awards are as follows,
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 13-15, 2023
We have winter activities and then it is also time to think spring and summer with the Camper, Travel & RV Show. Plus there are activities for the kids, the dogs, hockey, and a Chinese New Year Celebration!. Runs through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. The...
‘American Pickers’ films two episodes in Michigan with rocker Jack White
DETROIT - One of the History Channel’s most popular shows has filmed not one, but two episodes in Michigan with Detroit rocker Jack White. White teams up with Mike and Robbie Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Dave Ohrt from “American Pickers,” the squad known for restoring forgotten relics. The first of two episodes featuring White debuts tonight, Wednesday, January 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
The Most Beautiful Sight In Michigan You’ve Never Been To
There is so much of the state yet to explore that when you go up to the upper peninsula, you really realize just how much we are missing out on down in the lower peninsula. Without a doubt, the main attraction of the U.P. is all the waterfalls that you can see. Some of them you can just drive up to others. Others, you have to put in a little bit more work in order to get to them.
Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan
Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Michigan Will Break The Bank
I'm a big guy that loves to eat. I'm fine with grabbing something cheap like a Hot N Ready from Little Ceasers. But sometimes you want to go out for a nice meal. Last year, my wife Lindsey went out for an incredible dinner at The Chop House. We were...
13 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Michigan
Although I was born and raised in Michigan, the Great Lakes State constantly keeps me guessing! Just when I think I've learned all there is to know about the Mitten-- I learn something new. We all know the major points of interest on our "handy" map of Michigan: Detroit, Lansing,...
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Michigan Was the Territory We Didn’t Want – Listen to This Classic Paul Harvey Tale
There was a time when the great state of Michigan was essentially a red-headed step-child; a territory that nobody wanted. Paul Harvey shares 'The Rest of the Story.'. People of a certain age need no explanation as to who Paul Harvey was. His daily radio broadcasts were 'appointment listening' before the term was even defined. For many of us, his mellifluous delivery is like comfort food, bringing back memories of spending time with our parents who tuned in religiously to hear his take on the day's events.
10 Awesome Things You Can Do For Less than $15 in West Michigan
It feels like the cost of everything is rising so rapidly lately. I find myself feeling stressed out anytime I have to leave my house. Can I afford gas to get there? Is my meal going to be more expensive than I expected? What do I do if I show up and my card declines because I only have $18.23 to my name until payday?
My North.com
Cara McDonald on the Daily J: Where Does Up North Begin?
Our Executive Editor Cara McDonald sat down with Zach Clark of WWJ Newsradio 950’s The Daily J podcast to discuss where Up North begins, here’s the verdict. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
wcsx.com
Michigan Could Have an Edge in Winning the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.35, so hopefully you’re starting to daydream about what you’ll do with all the money when you win. Will you buy a small country? Start your own fast-food restaurant? Disappear from where you live and find solace in a tropical location? Maybe all of the above?
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan
I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan
The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
Nobody argues over how much fun it is to go Up North. But, can we agree on where it starts? Apparently not.
When it comes to a vacation or an escape, there are few places more popular for Michiganders than the state’s relatively ambiguous ‘Up North’ region. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark attempts to define ‘Up North.’
Where did the usual ice on the Great Lakes go?
Over the last 50 years, winter temperatures have warmed by as much as 4.4 degrees in Lansing and nearly 4.7 degrees in Grand Rapids.
