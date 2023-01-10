ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA Championship parade to be held Saturday in Athens

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF) – The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs going back-to-back to win the 2022 National Championship on Saturday, January 14 in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

According to Georgiadogs.com , Stadium gates open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 pm with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal program beginning at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Georgiadogs.com

Due to ongoing construction on the South side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration:

  • Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.
  • Entry for this event will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.
  • Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.

Additional details will be forthcoming on GeorgiaDogs.com and via UGAAA social media channels.

