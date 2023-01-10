It might seem inconceivable that an execution-style assassination of a political figure happened in Michigan, but in 1945, that’s exactly what took place. On Jan. 11, 1945, state Sen. Warren G. Hooper was driving his sedan near Springport, a town about 30 miles south of Lansing, when he was forced from the road and shot three times in the head execution style. His burning car was found by a passerby, who then alerted the authorities.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO