Read full article on original website
Related
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
50 Things Literally Everyone Used To Have In Their Home 30 Years Ago That I Can Guarantee No One Has Anymore
There's no way anyone has any of these things in their home anymore.
Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out
DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other’s business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out […] The post Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
Woman With Two Kids in College Refuses to Bend to Pressure From Her "Bored" Husband to Take in a Foster Child
Foster care, with its focus on providing a protected and productive environment for children, gives many of them an opportunity for a new start. However, foster children often come with experiences that can be deeply traumatic. And, as you're about to read, not everyone is eager to take on these new challenges and responsibilities.
Woman doesn't want to pay for her partner's 18 year old child that is now living with them
A Spilled Jar Of ChangePhoto byJosh AppelonUnsplash. Having a child means that you're responsible for helping them out from time to time. If a child is not yours by blood then it can be hard to see a reason to help, especially when they're an adult.
Kids permanently taken from home by CPS when mother chooses drug addict boyfriend over them
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger, when my daughter was a toddler, I lived in a downtown apartment building in a busy little city by the water.
“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Doctors told me I had a low pain threshold – then they discovered the horrific truth
IMAGINE bleeding heavily, in total agony, and being told it's just hormones, it can't be that painful. This is what Shae Eccles, 43, from Dunstable was faced with when she went into hospital on New Year's Day 2019. She was first diagnosed with endometriosis - where tissue from the womb...
“She can’t talk while she’s in a coma!” Mom saves daughter getting fired from unreasonable boss
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Back when I worked at a “real” job that I had to clock in for and listen to a boss, there was just about nothing that struck more fear in my heart than the thought of calling out sick. Keep in mind that it was the restaurant’s policy that if we were sick we weren’t supposed to come to work - we were to stay home and protect our customers and patrons. The owner may have written the manual decades ago, but his son-in-law, a former cop turned restaurant manager, did not follow it.
Upworthy
Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
Dear Abby: My fiancee insists on bringing her parents on our honeymoon
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have assisted a local youngster who was abandoned at birth and bounced through foster care. We helped him finish college and start his first job. Here’s the problem: “Samuel” has become engaged to an attractive, professional woman my wife and I both like. However, he just told us she insists upon bringing her parents on the honeymoon. Her parents feel strongly that they should go, even to the extent of arguing with Samuel about it. I have never heard of anything like this. His fiancee is 28 years old. I’m very wary about it. What...
Teen girl has 12 molars pulled at age 17 when her mother tries to pray away her tooth decay in lieu of dental work
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Praying doesn't always work. My grandmother fully believed in the power of prayer; that's how my mother lost her molars at an early age.
Woman Heartbroken for Being Excluded by Older Sisters Because She 'Ruins the Aesthetic'
Is it ever right to exclude someone for the way they look?. Photo byPhoto by Nate Johnston on UnsplashonUnsplash. Relationships between family are complicated enough, but they can get even stickier between siblings if they also have a competitive nature.
Dear Penny: Can My Lazy Husband Take My Pension if We Divorce?
A couple, together 20 years but not really a couple anymore, is together because they can’t afford to get a divorce. She retired after 30 years of hell from her employer and gets a pension. Both get Social Security. Is he entitled to any of her pension when he didn't earn it?
Mother-in-Law Demands 'Weekly Sleepovers' with Son and Family to 'Help' with Grandkids
What is asking too much if someone is offering to help with childcare?. Raising children takes around-the-clock care as well as commitment to see through to the end. For a lot of parents, they will find that they don't have much time to themselves, and would really benefit from some help with child care.
Man confronts nun who disciplined him with rosary beads as a child: “That’s not Christian!”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to date a guy named Brad who was such a sweetheart and perfect gentleman. He was the first guy who ever did sweet things like kiss the back of my hand upon greeting me, open doors for me, and buy me flowers once a month.
Comments / 0