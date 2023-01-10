Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Theresa Demas (October 26, 1942 – January 2, 2023)
Theresa (Teri) (Velikaneye) Demas, 80, passed away peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 of natural causes in Saint Anthony, Idaho, where she resided the past two years at Homestead Assisted Living Center. No formal funeral will take place per Teri’s request. A family celebration of life will be held at a...
sweetwaternow.com
Mark Stolt (May 2, 1959 – January 8, 2023)
Mark Stolt passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming at the age of 63. We are all devastated by this huge loss, he will be forever missed. He was born May 2, 1959 in Harvey, North Dakota to Verner and Carol Stolt. Mark grew up in North Dakota and later relocated to Wyoming where he met his love, Teresa. They later married in Teresa’s hometown of Coaville, Utah on October 31, 2003.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for December 26, 2022 – January 6, 2023
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from December 26, 2022-January 6, 2023. Daniel Robert Harvey Ames, 18, to Cassidy Jade Kellum, 17, both of Green River. Kolton Lane Smuin, 25, of Kemmerer, to Hailey Lynn Hanson, 21, of Green River. Dylan James Souther,...
sweetwaternow.com
Superintendent, RSHS Principal Support Continued Four-Day School Week (Part 2)
ROCK SPRINGS — Additional support for continuing the four-day school week has come from Rock Springs High School Principal Glen Suppes and from Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern. Suppes echoed the sentiments of Rock Springs Junior High School Principal Kris Cundall, Pilot Butte Elementary...
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Police Department Warns Community of Puppy Scam
GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Department officers are warning the community of a scam involving a Facebook sale ad for puppies. Officers met with an individual who reported a monetary loss of $200 after responding to a Facebook sale ad for puppies. It was reported the victim sent the deposit for a puppy, but was then blocked by the seller and never received the puppy. Officers attempted to contact the seller, but spoke to an individual claiming their Facebook account had been hacked and they were not selling puppies.
sweetwaternow.com
Memorial Hospital Accepting Applications for Scholarships
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County graduating seniors will have until March 31 to apply for three Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County college scholarship opportunities. The purpose of all three scholarships is to provide financial assistance to students who choose to pursue post-secondary education within the healthcare field. Sweetwater Memorial’s...
sweetwaternow.com
It’s Time to Register for Rock Springs Little League Baseball!
Saturday, February 11th 10am-12pm Recreation Center Meeting Room Top Floor. We are always looking for coaches and volunteers to help make our season successful!. Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.
sweetwaternow.com
RS Chamber Director Graduates from Institute for Organization Management
ROCK SPRINGS — Institute for Organization Management (IOM), the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, announced that Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee has graduated from the program and received the recognition of IOM. Lee received the recognition after completing 96 credit hours of...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 10
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. BELL, NADINE RENEE. Age: 41. Address: COLORADO SPRNG, CO. Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL. Booking...
Comments / 0