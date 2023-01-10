ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
candgnews.com

Stolen vehicle dumped in pond

NOVI — An off-duty Border Patrol agent noticed that a car was submerged in the pond near Manhattan Circle, near Beck Road and Grand River Avenue, as he was heading to work at 5:22 a.m. New Year’s Day and contacted police. Novi police officers and firefighters found a...
NOVI, MI
WNEM

Two dead after man shoots wife, himself

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
DAVISON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Loaded semi-automatic pistol found during traffic stop for tinted windows

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A loaded firearm was found during a search of a vehicle following a traffic stop in Inkster late Wednesday evening. The discovery came after a routine stop, according to Michigan State Police. Around 10:10 p.m. last night, state troopers working in conjunction with the Inkster...
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues

Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
DAVISON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
MARION, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy