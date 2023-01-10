Read full article on original website
candgnews.com
Stolen vehicle dumped in pond
NOVI — An off-duty Border Patrol agent noticed that a car was submerged in the pond near Manhattan Circle, near Beck Road and Grand River Avenue, as he was heading to work at 5:22 a.m. New Year’s Day and contacted police. Novi police officers and firefighters found a...
WNEM
fox2detroit.com
Loaded semi-automatic pistol found during traffic stop for tinted windows
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A loaded firearm was found during a search of a vehicle following a traffic stop in Inkster late Wednesday evening. The discovery came after a routine stop, according to Michigan State Police. Around 10:10 p.m. last night, state troopers working in conjunction with the Inkster...
fox2detroit.com
2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
74-year-old woman missing in Detroit, may be driving silver/gray Ford Escape
Police are asking for help from the public in the case of a missing 74-year-old Detroit woman who hasn’t been in touch with her family since Tuesday.
Michigan State Police looking for suspect who broke into students' cars in downtown Detroit
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District are asking for help from the public to ID the person wanted in connection with a series of crimes in downtown Detroit.
The Oakland Press
Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues
Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
Police investigating shooting death of Pontiac man, $2K reward offered
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of a Pontiac man. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which occurred in an apartment on Surrey Lane in Pontiac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit News
MSP probes fatal crash between car, pedestrian on I-75 in Monroe Co.
A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV on Interstate 75 Wednesday in Monroe County, Michigan State Police said. The investigation into the crash, which happened at about 9:48 p.m. Wednesday on I-75 near Mile Marker 8, is ongoing, according to authorities. Troopers from the Monroe Post...
WNEM
Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
Road rage dispute over lane on Southfield Freeway leads to shots fired, MSP says
A dispute over a lane on the Southfield Freeway on Wednesday morning lead to a suspect attempting to run another driver off the road and shots fired, Michigan State Police said in an update.
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
Remaining 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter found safe
The remaining three dogs stolen from a Detroit animal shelter have been found and safely returned home.
Reward offered for information after man discovered fatally shot in Pontiac apartment
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by officials in Oakland Country to those who can give information on a shooting that killed one man on Tuesday.
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Ghost gun found in stolen car out of Eastpointe after teen driver fled police
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen driver seen speeding late Monday night was later arrested and found in possession of a firearm without a serial number. The gun was found during a search of the vehicle after the teen crashed in Mount Clemens. Michigan State Police troopers were...
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
