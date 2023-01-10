Read full article on original website
Eastern Iowa Woman Gets Surprise Of Her Life On National TV
Can you even imagine a better present for the holidays?. On Tuesday morning, a Dubuque mother had one of the most surreal experiences of her life. This would not have happened if she had not sent out a single and very detailed email to her children. Janet El Khatib sends...
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
24 Things Minnesotans Have to Explain to Out-of-Towners
I'm absolutely a proud Minnesotan. I love our state, I enjoy going on hikes in our amazing state parks, and I like feeling like a bad a** for being able to survive Minnesota winters. But as Minnesotans, we also bamboozle some people. There are things we say and do that out-of-towners are very confused by.
16 Celebs Who Were Spotted In Minnesota And Wisconsin In 2022
It seems like 2022 was the year of the celebrity in Minnesota - and Wisconsin! It may seem random but we had many celebrity sightings over the course of the year. The list includes movie stars and major artists, to say the least. Why would a celebrity want to spend...
So Long! The ‘Ugliest’ Car In Minnesota Just Drove Away To Michigan!
Welcome to 2023, as I was 'ringing' in the New Year, on our couch, between phone calls from family and friends, I wound up finding a car, reported to be out of Minnesota, that has to go down as one of the ugliest cars ever to drive on Minnesota roads. The vehicle, a mash-up of sorts, was recently sold and was being driven to it's new home state of Michigan.
Frustrated sports journalist goes viral after being sent into blizzard to cover weather
Sports reporter Mark Woodley has gone viral after he candidly expressed his feelings about being asked to go outside to cover the weather in the midst of a blizzard.The Iowa-based journalist took to Twitter on Thursday night to share the footage of himself in the snowstorm, as he was doing a weather report for KWWL-TV, a news station in Waterloo. Speaking to the camera, he explained why he was tasked to report on the topic, which he doesn’t usually cover.“I normally do sports, everything is cancelled here for the next couple of days,” he explained. “So what better time...
Our Top-Ten Favorite Things About Winter in Minnesota
Now that we're halfway through January, we thought it would be a good time to take a peek at the things we like best about winter in Minnesota. Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving).
