ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

How the Detroit Pistons really blew the 2019 NBA Draft

Every team in the NBA has a long list of players that they missed on in the NBA Draft, including the Detroit Pistons. It’s easy to say where teams went wrong in hindsight, but let’s face it, the draft is a crap shoot and there are very few sure things. But the Pistons have some of the most high-profile draft misses in league history, as they famously drafted Darko Milicic second with a trio of future Hall-of-Famers still on the board.
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

What the Browns seem like they’re missing; Cavs trade options and Bojan Bodganovich: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Browns’ firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods; and the Cavs’ trade prospects, among other topics. Plus, we answer some Hey Terry! questions on a name for the Browns’ defensive coordinator search; and their salary cap and Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Ricky Rubio to Make Season Debut After ACL Recovery

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away point guard Ricky Rubio during last season’s NBA trade deadline after he tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season. He returned to the team as a free agent this past offseason, agreeing to a three-year deal worth just under $18.5 million.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy