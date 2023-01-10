Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
bbbtv12.com
Karen Jane Miller, Oliver Springs
Karen Jane Miller, also known as Connie, age 75 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on August 19, 1947, in Anderson County to the late Cliff and Pearl Robinson. Connie retired from Roane County School Systems after many years of serving as a Cafeteria worker. She also worked at Food City and was an active member of New Fairview Baptist Church. Connie loved her grandchildren with all of her heart and enjoyed to cook.
bbbtv12.com
Melissa Ann Flood, 41
Melissa Ann Flood, age 41, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton, Tennessee. Melissa was born on August 18, 1981. She was a loving mother and caregiver. Melissa was preceded in death by her daughter: Ella Barnes. She is survived by:. Parents: Archie...
bbbtv12.com
Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, Kingston (formerly of Clinton)
Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, age 70, of Kingston, formerly of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 13, 1952, in Knoxville. Randy was a member of Alpha Masonic Lodge #376 F&AM in Clinton; and also a member of the Scottish Rite Temple. He was a retired Pipefitter and a member of UA Local Union 102 Plumbers and Steamfitters of Knoxville. Randy was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly and received several commendations including the Army Commendation Medal(Berlin)and National Defense Service Medal. Randy was an avid birdwatcher and loved feeding his birds, squirrels, and raccoons. He also enjoyed target shooting. Preceded in death by his parents, Beecher & Leathel Crowley Bunch; sister, Janet Sue Bunch.
bbbtv12.com
Vernon Leroy Hallcox, Ten Mile
Vernon Leroy Hallcox age 88 of Ten Mile passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Leroy was a lifelong resident of Roane County who enjoyed farming. He retired from Roane County Highway Department. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Nancy Roberts Hallcox, wife, Vona Marie Ray Hallcox, sisters; Juanita Walker,...
bbbtv12.com
Sue Anne Liles, Petros
Sue Anne Liles, 91 of Petros, TN passed away on January 9, 2023. The family will receive friends Monday, January 16, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-2:00 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment to follow in the Petros Cemetery in Petros.
bbbtv12.com
Deborah Jo McFalls, Kingston
Deborah Jo McFalls, age 52 of Kingston passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at home with her family at her bedside. Born March 26, 1970, Deborah spent her early years in Port Clinton, Ohio, enjoying life with family and friends. In 1982 she moved with her family to Tennessee, spending the rest of her childhood growing up in Roane and Anderson County. Deborah attended Roane County High School for most of her High School years, where she made many fond memories with friends. Ultimately, she graduated in 1988 with honors from Oak Ridge High School while working full-time. Deborah continued her educational journey at ITT Technical Institute where she received an associate degree graduating summa cum laude. She had a career working for the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Kingston Fossil Plant where she retired in 2016.
bbbtv12.com
James “J.J.” Edward Dixon, Scarboro
James “J.J.” Edward Dixon, age 72, passed away on January 5, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 30, 1951, in Oak Ridge and was a lifelong resident of the Scarboro Community. He spent most of his career in lawn care and helping with the elderly in the community. J.J. enjoyed comedy and listening to old-school blues, jazz, and soul music. He was very artistic and loved to draw. J.J. loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will be remembered for always having a big smile and being affectionate.
bbbtv12.com
Marnet “Mar Mar” King, Rockwood
Marnet “Mar Mar” King, age 50, a resident of the Westel community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville, Tennessee. She was born September 9, 1972, in Dalton, Georgia. Marnet was a C.N.A. for 25 years. She enjoyed arts and crafting and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
bbbtv12.com
Hubert Allen Sherwood, 80
Hubert Allen Sherwood, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Oak Ridge, TN on February 9, 1942, to the late Lonnie and Elizabeth Gilmore Sherwood. Allen was a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton. He retired from Rexnord and enjoyed farming. In addition to his parents, Allen is preceded in death by, brother Danny Sherwood.
bbbtv12.com
Dale Bevin Jackson, 74
Dale Bevin Jackson passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born in Coalfield Tenn., on May 21, 1948, and was a lifelong resident. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Coalfield. Dale worked many years in the sheet metal industry...
bbbtv12.com
William Billings “Buddy” Patton, Kingston
William Billings “Buddy” Patton age 86 of Kingston, TN passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. Buddy was a lifelong member of Bethel Presbyterian Church of Kingston and a graduate of Tennessee Military Institute class of 1955. He served as a Tennessee State Trooper from 1960-1990 when he retired. Also, served as a former Deputy United States Marshall.
bbbtv12.com
Adam Kenneth Heavilin, 34
Adam Kenneth Heavilin, age 34, passed away on January 7, 2023, with his father by his side. He was a member of High Places Community Church and Single Dads of Anderson County. He loved fishing, frisbee golf, animals, nature, night sky watching, and art history. Adam worked construction but spent all his free time with his daughter, who he cherished above all else.
bbbtv12.com
Gerald Donald Hatmaker, Andersonville
Gerald Donald Hatmaker, age 77, of Andersonville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on January 9th, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 12th, 1945. Gerald was a devoted pastor to Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. He was a true, devout soldier of Christ. He loved the Lord with all of his heart, and he had one goal, to see others saved.
bbbtv12.com
Ace John Carroll Jr, 68
Peacefully and surrounded by his family, Ace John Carroll, Jr., passed away on January 7, 2023, at the age of 68. Ace grew up in Clinton, Tennessee, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his years of service, he followed in his father’s footsteps, by working in the HVAC industry, a field where he later became a known expert and worked for over 50 years. No matter if it was peers in his line of work or his customers, he never hesitated to help others if called upon.
Comments / 0